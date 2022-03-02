Clay Travis on Kyler Murray: ‘Big error in judgment’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Cardinal Kubi wants to raise Kyler Murray a. We do most of it. But we mostly don’t use agents to send our employer a ransom note in disguise as an “incredible promise” to the company and the community at large.

Although we are not Kyler Murray.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Like many who have read it, Outlook founder Clay Travis called Marr’s statement a “big mistake in the judgment.”

Listen:

Clay gives other reasons why Murray’s letter is as deadly as his two obstacles in the NFC Wild Card game:

“The statement was too long. Second, there was no reason to send the statement. Third, Kyler Murray did not necessarily prove that he deserved a giant deal. What other top players are liking.”

As Travis noted, although Murray was occasionally spectacular, he was absolutely bad at other moments as well. He has thrown more than twice as many touchdowns as Interception (70 to 34), but is only 22-23-1 in games with Marr as an Arizona starter.

Citing figures from Warren Sharp, Travis noted that Arizona had “won zero play-off games” and had “a winning season” with Murray as a starter.

Clay then goes back to the questionable press release sent by the quarterback’s agent.

“The release that he’s released is really weird,” Travis said. “All the caps, too long. And to me, to put it bluntly, this (Murray) is actually a dissent that is not a player that you can build a championship team.”

Even in the offseason, Murray still has trouble hitting his target.