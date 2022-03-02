Sports

Clay Travis on Kyler Murray: ‘Big error in judgment’

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Clay Travis on Kyler Murray: ‘Big error in judgment’
Written by admin
Clay Travis on Kyler Murray: ‘Big error in judgment’

Clay Travis on Kyler Murray: ‘Big error in judgment’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Cardinal Kubi wants to raise Kyler Murray a. We do most of it. But we mostly don’t use agents to send our employer a ransom note in disguise as an “incredible promise” to the company and the community at large.

Although we are not Kyler Murray.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, December 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, December 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
(AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)

Like many who have read it, Outlook founder Clay Travis called Marr’s statement a “big mistake in the judgment.”

Listen:

Clay gives other reasons why Murray’s letter is as deadly as his two obstacles in the NFC Wild Card game:

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray runs off the field after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game at Glendale in Arizona on Sunday, January 9, 2022. The Seahawks won 38-30

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray runs off the field after losing to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game at Glendale in Arizona on Sunday, January 9, 2022. The Seahawks won 38-30
(AP Photo / Daryl Web)

“The statement was too long. Second, there was no reason to send the statement. Third, Kyler Murray did not necessarily prove that he deserved a giant deal. What other top players are liking.”

As Travis noted, although Murray was occasionally spectacular, he was absolutely bad at other moments as well. He has thrown more than twice as many touchdowns as Interception (70 to 34), but is only 22-23-1 in games with Marr as an Arizona starter.

READ Also  vs-aus-semifinal-2-t20-world-cup-2021-records-pakistan-vs-australia-uae-records-knockout-history-babar-azam-match-preview - PAK vs AUS History will go, Pakistan will make record or Australia will continue to shine

Citing figures from Warren Sharp, Travis noted that Arizona had “won zero play-off games” and had “a winning season” with Murray as a starter.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Chicago.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Chicago.
(AP Photo / David Banks)

Clay then goes back to the questionable press release sent by the quarterback’s agent.

“The release that he’s released is really weird,” Travis said. “All the caps, too long. And to me, to put it bluntly, this (Murray) is actually a dissent that is not a player that you can build a championship team.”

Even in the offseason, Murray still has trouble hitting his target.

#Clay #Travis #Kyler #Murray #Big #error #judgment

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Crystal Palace Confirm Signing of Jack Butland From Stoke

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment