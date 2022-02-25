Sports

Clay Travis: Russian athlete displayed ‘true courage’ when speaking against war

Clay Travis: Russian athlete displayed 'true courage' when speaking against war
Clay Travis: Russian athlete displayed ‘true courage’ when speaking against war

Clay Travis: Russian athlete displayed ‘true courage’ when speaking against war

Andrei Rublev, a Russian tennis player who is currently ranked 7th in the world, speaks out against his country’s decision to go to war with Ukraine. The 24-year-old used the moments after winning his semifinal tournament to write “No War Please” in English on the lens of a television camera.

As history has shown us, the Russian government does not disagree with itself. It is as controversial as it makes Rublev’s written comment.

Outlook founder Clay Travis called it a “show of true courage.”

Russia's Andrei Rublev (L) shakes hands with Poland's Hubert Hurkaz after winning their semifinal match on the 12th day of Dubai Duty Free Tennis on February 25, 2022 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

(Photo by David Gray / Getty Images)

“In the face of the threats that a Russian athlete may face from his government, telling the truth to the authorities is what it really looks like,” he said. Travis tweeted. “And it takes real courage.”

In a ho-hum tournament amidst the turmoil of the summer, Rublev didn’t just write “No War Please”. He spread his message after advancing to the final of the Dubai Championships.

Crowd members carry a Ukrainian flag during a semifinal match between Hubert Hurkaz of Poland and Andrei Rublev of Russia on the 12th day of Dubai Duty Free Tennis at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on February 25, 2022 in Dubai, United.

(Photo by David Gray / Getty Images)

On Thursday, Rublev told the media that his athletic achievements meant little in the way of huge plans.

“Right now you realize that my match is not important. It’s not about my match, it’s how it affects me. What’s happening is a lot more terrible.”

He added, “You understand how important it is to maintain peace in the world and to respect each other, no matter what, to be united. This is our world and we should take care of each other. This is the most important thing.”

People resting on the Kiev subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, February 24, 2022. Russia has launched a full-scale offensive in Ukraine, launching air strikes on cities and military bases, and sending troops and tanks from there in multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world's geopolitical landscape. (AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

Instead of kneeling down in protest, Rublev decided to stand up and speak out against his country’s unjust aggression against Ukraine.


