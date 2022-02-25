Clay Travis: Russian athlete displayed ‘true courage’ when speaking against war



Andrei Rublev, a Russian tennis player who is currently ranked 7th in the world, speaks out against his country’s decision to go to war with Ukraine. The 24-year-old used the moments after winning his semifinal tournament to write “No War Please” in English on the lens of a television camera.

As history has shown us, the Russian government does not disagree with itself. It is as controversial as it makes Rublev’s written comment.

Outlook founder Clay Travis called it a “show of true courage.”

“In the face of the threats that a Russian athlete may face from his government, telling the truth to the authorities is what it really looks like,” he said. Travis tweeted. “And it takes real courage.”

In a ho-hum tournament amidst the turmoil of the summer, Rublev didn’t just write “No War Please”. He spread his message after advancing to the final of the Dubai Championships.

On Thursday, Rublev told the media that his athletic achievements meant little in the way of huge plans.

“Right now you realize that my match is not important. It’s not about my match, it’s how it affects me. What’s happening is a lot more terrible.”

He added, “You understand how important it is to maintain peace in the world and to respect each other, no matter what, to be united. This is our world and we should take care of each other. This is the most important thing.”

Instead of kneeling down in protest, Rublev decided to stand up and speak out against his country’s unjust aggression against Ukraine.