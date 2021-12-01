Clayton County Shooting: Officer and 2 Women Killed in Georgia

A police officer and two women were shot and killed Tuesday night during an incident of domestic violence in the Metropolitan Atlanta area, police said.

A 12-year-old boy, who was shot in the face, was in critical but stable condition, police said. Another officer was injured.

The shooting happened in Clayton County, 15 miles south of Central Atlanta. Police said in a post on social media that they first received “multiple” calls that began around 8:40 p.m. One second, a woman was lying motionless in the front yard of the house. The third said a boy had been shot in another place.

Officers responding to the sites came across the shooting “from an unknown location” while trying to help the boy and a woman, officials said. They also found another woman dead in the house, a police spokesman said by phone on Wednesday.