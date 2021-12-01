Clayton County Shooting: Officer and 2 Women Killed in Georgia
A police officer and two women were shot and killed Tuesday night during an incident of domestic violence in the Metropolitan Atlanta area, police said.
A 12-year-old boy, who was shot in the face, was in critical but stable condition, police said. Another officer was injured.
The shooting happened in Clayton County, 15 miles south of Central Atlanta. Police said in a post on social media that they first received “multiple” calls that began around 8:40 p.m. One second, a woman was lying motionless in the front yard of the house. The third said a boy had been shot in another place.
Officers responding to the sites came across the shooting “from an unknown location” while trying to help the boy and a woman, officials said. They also found another woman dead in the house, a police spokesman said by phone on Wednesday.
Officers identified the dead officer as Henry Lexon, a field trainee in the local police. Another officer, Alex Chandler, was shot in the hand.
Police did not release further details, saying “an investigation is underway.” He declined to name the other victims unless their families were notified.
Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts told a news conference overnight that although the boy was injured, authorities were able to locate the home where the suspect was found armed with a handgun. The suspect then fled to the back of the house, where he was met by tactical units. Police said in a statement that the suspect was shot dead after firing on officers.
The situation was “emotional,” Chief Roberts said. “These men and women do an honorable job every day. It is unfortunate that we have to provide these reports from time to time. ”
Chief Roberts added: “My heart goes out to every police officer and his family who go through this kind of thing. “These things shouldn’t happen.”
In March, a man opened fire on three massage parlors in the Atlanta area, killing eight people. The suspect was arrested about 150 miles south of Atlanta and later charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 10 million adults in the United States experience domestic violence each year. One in four women and one in 10 men pursue sexual violence, physical violence or intimacy in their lives, it said.
Georgia ranks 10th in the country in the rate of manslaughter of women, according to a 2019 report by the Center for Violence Policy. The Georgia Commission on Domestic Violence reports that the number of deaths related to domestic violence in the state rose to 166 in 2019, 18 more than the previous year.
#Clayton #County #Shooting #Officer #Women #Killed #Georgia
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.