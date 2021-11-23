Clearview AI Does Well in Another Round of Facial Recognition Accuracy Tests
After Clearview AI scrapped billions of photos on the public web – from websites like Instagram, Venmo and LinkedIn – to create facial recognition tools for law enforcement officers, many concerns were raised about the company and its breaking tools. Beyond the privacy implications and legitimacy of Clearview AI, the question arises as to whether the tool worked as advertised: could the company really find the face of a particular person in a multimillion-dollar database?
Clearview AI’s app has been in the hands of law enforcement agencies for many years, and its accuracy has been scrutinized by an impartial third party. Now, after two rounds of federal testing last month, the accuracy of the tool is no longer the main concern.
Clearview, based in New York, ranked in the top 10 of nearly 100 facial recognition vendors in a federal test aimed at revealing which tools are best for finding the right face when looking at millions of facial photos, according to results released Monday. People Clearview performed less well in the second version of the test, which simulates using facial recognition to provide access to buildings, such as verifying that someone is an employee.
“We’re delighted,” said Hon Tone-That, chief executive of Clearview. “It reflects our real-use case.”
The company did well in a test last month – called a one-to-one test – of the ability to match two different photos of the same person, mimicking the face verification people use to unlock their smartphones.
The positive result is “a pill for the sales team,” Mr. Tone-That said.
The National Institute of Standards and Technology has been managing the Face Recognition Vendor Test for over two decades. Since those tests began, the report states, “there has been an industrial revolution in face recognition. Algorithms are more tolerant of poor lighting and other low-quality images and poorly posed subjects.”
Clearview made an impressive debut on the charts for exploratory or one-to-many searches, but the top performers were SenseTime, a Chinese company, and Cubox in South Korea. In 2019, the Commerce Department blacklisted SensTime and 27 other Chinese organizations for their products in a campaign against China’s Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. Axios reported that the designation was later changed to “Beijing SenseTime”, which limited the effects of blacklisting.
Accuracy aside, questions remain about the legitimacy of the Clearview tool. Officials in Canada and Australia have said that Clearview has broken its laws by failing to obtain the consent of citizens whose photos are included in the database, and the company is fighting privacy lawsuits in Illinois and Vermont.
#Clearview #Facial #Recognition #Accuracy #Tests
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.