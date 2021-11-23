Clearview AI Does Well in Another Round of Facial Recognition Accuracy Tests

After Clearview AI scrapped billions of photos on the public web – from websites like Instagram, Venmo and LinkedIn – to create facial recognition tools for law enforcement officers, many concerns were raised about the company and its breaking tools. Beyond the privacy implications and legitimacy of Clearview AI, the question arises as to whether the tool worked as advertised: could the company really find the face of a particular person in a multimillion-dollar database?

Clearview AI’s app has been in the hands of law enforcement agencies for many years, and its accuracy has been scrutinized by an impartial third party. Now, after two rounds of federal testing last month, the accuracy of the tool is no longer the main concern.

Clearview, based in New York, ranked in the top 10 of nearly 100 facial recognition vendors in a federal test aimed at revealing which tools are best for finding the right face when looking at millions of facial photos, according to results released Monday. People Clearview performed less well in the second version of the test, which simulates using facial recognition to provide access to buildings, such as verifying that someone is an employee.

“We’re delighted,” said Hon Tone-That, chief executive of Clearview. “It reflects our real-use case.”