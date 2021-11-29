Clearview AI fined $22.6 million by U.K. privacy commissioner.

The UK’s Independent Data Privacy Authority on Monday fined facial recognition company Clearview AI £ 17 million, or .6 22.6 million, for failing to comply with the country’s data protection laws.

The Office of the Information Commissioner has fined Clearview AI for failing to provide information to British residents that they are collecting billions of photos to create their facial recognition software, including Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. The ICO ordered the company to stop processing the personal data of people in the UK and delete their existing information.

Clearview AI could fight fines and data breach allegations, according to the ICO, which said it would make a final decision on penalties by mid-2022. The ICO says Clearview has been used by various British agencies. BuzzFeed News had previously reported leaked data in which various British government agencies and police departments were conducting searches with facial recognition software.

Elizabeth Denham, the UK’s information commissioner, said in a statement: “I am concerned that personal data has been processed in a way that is not expected of anyone in the UK.