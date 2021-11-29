Clearview AI fined $22.6 million by U.K. privacy commissioner.
The UK’s Independent Data Privacy Authority on Monday fined facial recognition company Clearview AI £ 17 million, or .6 22.6 million, for failing to comply with the country’s data protection laws.
The Office of the Information Commissioner has fined Clearview AI for failing to provide information to British residents that they are collecting billions of photos to create their facial recognition software, including Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. The ICO ordered the company to stop processing the personal data of people in the UK and delete their existing information.
Clearview AI could fight fines and data breach allegations, according to the ICO, which said it would make a final decision on penalties by mid-2022. The ICO says Clearview has been used by various British agencies. BuzzFeed News had previously reported leaked data in which various British government agencies and police departments were conducting searches with facial recognition software.
Elizabeth Denham, the UK’s information commissioner, said in a statement: “I am concerned that personal data has been processed in a way that is not expected of anyone in the UK.
In a statement, Clearview AI said the ICO’s statement was incorrect and the company was considering appealing. Clearview only “provides publicly available information to law enforcement agencies from the Internet,” the company’s attorney, Kelly Hegdorn, said in a statement.
“My company and I have worked with law enforcement in the interests of the UK and its people to help resolve other crimes against children, seniors and other victims of immoral acts,” said Hoan Ton-Thatt, chief executive of Clearview AI. Independent statement.
Clearview AI had the biggest penalty. Earlier this year, the company was fined € 250,000 by a Swedish regulator for violating data privacy. The British fine, if left unchanged, would amount to about 60 per cent of the view 38 million raised by investors from Clearview AI. The company raised 30 million in July.
Earlier this month, the Australian regulator also said the company had violated local privacy laws. The Australian Office of the Commissioner has ordered Clearview AI to stop collecting data on its residents and destroy data previously collected in the country. Canada declared Clearview AI illegal in February.
Clearview AI recently topped the federal test of facial recognition software.
