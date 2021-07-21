Clearview AI raises $30 million from investors despite legal troubles.

The round includes $ 8.6 million that had previously been disclosed in a file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and reported by Buzzfeed. The company, founded in 2017, has now raised more than $ 38 million for a valuation of $ 130 million.

It’s not the only facial recognition startup to grab the attention of investors. AnyVision, an Israeli competitor, raised $ 235 million this month in a funding round led by SoftBank.

Clearview AI, which claims a database of three billion photos of people collected from sites such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Venmo, charges law enforcement a subscription fee to use its product. A search for a person’s face will bring up more photos of the same person with links to where they appear on the web, allowing them to be identified. More than 1,800 law enforcement agencies have used Clearview’s product, according to a leaked user list obtained by Buzzfeed. A recent report from the United States Government Accountability Office found that Clearview AI had been used by 10 federal agencies, including the Secret Service and the FBI.

The company’s product has been ruled illegal in Canada and is under investigation by Britain and Australia for its use of citizens’ personal information. Lawsuits have been filed against the company in the United States, including one in Illinois accusing it of violating that state’s biometric privacy law, which states that companies must obtain permission. people to use their fingerprints or to include them in facial recognition databases.

“We have had some good news in the legal battles,” Ton-That said, referring to the recent decision of a federal judge to dismiss a request to ban the company from doing business pending the ‘outcome of the Illinois case. “Airbnb, Uber, PayPal all had an important legal element in their operations. People forget this once the business is much bigger. Investors can see that this is just part of doing business.