Clerical Jobs 2021: Clerk Jobs 2021: PSSSB has invited applications for 2789 clerical posts, check the details of government jobs here – psssb Clerk Recruitment 2021 Applications for 2789 vacancies on sssb.punjab.gov.in

Highlights Great opportunity to get a government job.

PSSSB has issued recruitment for clerical posts.

Check out how to apply and the selection process here.

Government Jobs 2021, PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Candidates preparing for government jobs have a great opportunity to apply for Punjab Clerk Recruitment. Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued notification for Clerk Recruitment 2021. More than two and a half thousand vacancies will be filled here. Interested and eligible candidates can fill online application by visiting the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.



Required dates and salary

The last date to submit online application for PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021 (Clerk Jobs) is 5 pm on 18th November 2021. The last date to apply for the posts of IT Clerk and Clerk Accounts is November 21, 2021. The salary for the post of clerk is Rs.19900 (Salary Level-2). Below is a direct link to important information and notification related to recruitment.

Vacancy Details (PSSSB Clerk Vacancy 2021 Details)

Clerk – 2374 posts

Clerk IT – 213 posts

Clerical Accounts – 203 posts

Total number of vacancies – 2789 posts

Also read: UPSC recruits for various posts including Assistant Director, 7th CPC Salary, see details

Who can apply?

Candidates should be at least 18 years of age on January 1, 2021 and the maximum age limit should be 37 years. As a rule there will be relaxation at certain ages. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for each post before applying.

Selection process

Candidates for PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021 will be selected on the basis of written test and typing test.

Also read: Police Jobs: 800 Recruitment for Sub-Inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police, Learn How to Get a Government Job

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Learn how to apply online

First go to the ‘Current News’ section on the homepage of the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in. Click on the Clerk (Advt. 17/2021), Clerk IT (18/2021) or Clerk Accounts (19/2021) link here. A new window will open, click on the link on the post you want to apply for and fill out the online application. Pay the fee and click submit. Download the form and take a printout for further reference.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021 Online Application Link

Official website