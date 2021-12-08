Clerical Jobs: PSSSB Admission Card 2021: PSSSB Clerk Admission Card 2021 has been issued for a total of 3169 recruits, here is the link – psssb Clerk Admission Card 2021 has been published on sssb.punjab.gov.in, live link here

Highlights PSSSB Clerk Recruitment Exam Admission Papers Published.

More than 3000 posts will be filled.

The exam will be held on 11th and 12th December, 2021.

PSSSB Clerk Admission Card 2021: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued admission papers for the written examination for the posts of Clerk, Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts. Candidates who had applied for this recruitment (PSSSB Recruitment 2021) can download their PSSSB Admit Card from PSSSB’s official website sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates need to enter their roll number or application number and date of birth to download the admission card.



When will the exam be held? (Date of PSSSB Clerk Exam)

A total of 3169 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive of Punjab SSSB Board. According to the notification, the recruitment examination for the post of Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts will be held on December 11, while the written examination for the post of Clerk will be held on December 12, 2021. Candidates are advised to visit the official website on 9th and 10th December 2021 to check the examination center details. How to download PSSSB Admission Card can be seen below.

PSSSB Clerk Admission Card 2021: Check out how to download Admission Card here

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board (psssb) mentioned above.

Step 2: Go to the ad link on the home page and click on the admit card link.

Step 3: Log in with your application number or roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your ticket will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for future reference.

Don’t forget to take these things with you on exam day

Candidates download the admission form from the website, without which they will not get admission in the examination center. In addition, you will be required to carry a driving license, voter ID proof, passport, Aadhar card or PAN card. Candidates are advised to check the official website of Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board to get more updates on PSSSB Admit Card 2021.

