Clete Keller, a 3-time Olympian, indicted in the Capital riots case

Clatte Keller, a three-time U.S. Olympian in swimming, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a felony charge related to her role in a January 6 raid on the Capitol with the intention of preventing certification of the Electoral College vote.

Keller was indicted on seven charges, but he pleaded guilty to one felony of obstructing an official proceeding before Congress in United States District Court in Washington as part of a bargain with prosecutors. As part of the agreement, Keller promised to help law enforcement with any ongoing investigations into the attack on the Capitol.

More than 600 people have been arrested in connection with the January 6 incidents, but Keller was most recognizable due to his 6-foot-6 frame and the fact that he was wearing an Olympic team jacket emblazoned with “USA”. . printed on the back.

According to his petition, Keller spent about an hour in the Capitol building on January 6. He hurled abuses at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer; took pictures and videos; and “flicked his elbow” to escape law enforcement officers who were trying to remove him from the building, according to the petition. He later destroyed the phone and a memory card he had, as requested, and threw away the jacket that had made him so unrecognizable.