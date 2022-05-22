Cleveland Browns to re-sign former No. 1 overall draft pick Jadeveon Clowney: report



Jadevan Clooney will probably be in Cleveland for an additional season.

Go Rasha and the former No. 1 overall draft pick are anticipated to re-sign with the Browns after agreeing a one-year deal price up to $ 11 million, the NFL Community reported Sunday.

Clooney turned an infinite free agent in March, one of the productive seasons of his profession.

He completed with 9 sacks, 19 quarterback hits and two pressured fumbles whereas enjoying towards All-Professional Defensive and Miles Garrett, one other former NFL No. 1 overall draft pick.

It was Clooney’s finest season by way of availability and manufacturing since his ultimate marketing campaign with the Houston Texans in 2018. The three-time professional bowler began 14 video games final season, probably the most since 2018 when he bowled a complete of 9.

Clooney first joined the Browns final April when he signed a one-year deal price up to $ 10 million with incentives.

“We like his relentless model of play,” mentioned Andrew Berry, Browns common supervisor on the time. “He is one of the disruptive gamers within the recreation, and we expect he is going to add a component of toughness to our defensive position and can do nicely with the numerous guys already on our checklist.”

Regardless of a profession renaissance in 2021, Clooney didn’t stay up to his status of being the primary to be elected overall and he has handled quite a few accidents.

In 2020, Clooney performed simply eight video games for the Tennessee Titans. He completed and not using a sack earlier than the knee surgical procedure.

After the Texans picked Clooney to their high pick within the 2014 NFL Draft, he’ll go on to play 5 seasons in Houston, incomes 29.0 sacks and 67 quarterback hits. He later performed one season with the Seattle Seahawks earlier than his transient stint with the Titans.

The transfer places an skilled presence on the Browns’ defensive position to take the strain off Garrett.

The Browns chosen Alex Wright on the defensive finish of Birmingham (UAB) within the third spherical of the 2022 NFL Draft and Isaiah Thomas on the Oklahoma aspect within the seventh spherical.

With Clooney on the roster final season, Cleveland completed with a report of 8-9. He had two sacks within the regular-season ultimate and was reportedly keen to return if the worth was proper.

In 2020, Cleveland reached the playoffs for the primary time since 2002.

The Related Press contributed to this report