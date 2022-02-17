World

Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media while on the run, prosecutors say

Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media while on the run, prosecutors say
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media while on the run, prosecutors say

Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media while on the run, prosecutors say

A woman from Ohio who killed another woman and injured another on Thanksgiving bragged about the murder on social media, according to media reports.

Katia Chappell, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the alleged murder, and was captured by the U.S. Marshal Task Force about a month later while fleeing.

Chappell’s attorney told a judge that his client was four months pregnant and asked for bail of $ 100,000. Request denied.

“He was on the run for more than a month and he also posted on social media,” a Cuyahoga County prosecutor said in response.

Chappell, who appeared at the hearing via virtual stream, was ordered on 1 million bail, WOIO-TV reported. He was charged with aggravated murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed weapon.

Prosecutors say Chapel opened fire just before 2:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day with a metal cover and two women sitting inside a car outside the plant company.

A woman, identified as 29-year-old Dominic Johnson, has died of her injuries. Another woman, 23, survived.

Chapel was taken into custody on January 10 by the US Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Prosecutors did not say what Chapel’s allegations were posted on social media. Messages were not returned to the Cuahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

