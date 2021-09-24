Cliff Freeman, the Edman Who Asked, ‘Where’s the Beef?,’ Dies at 80

The Little Caesars pizza chain was one of the first accounts Mr. Freeman won after starting his agency, and it remained a signature client for 11 years as it fought for market share against competitors such as Pizza Hut and Domino’s.

“Well, you know, pizza is a funny product,” Mr. Freeman told the Luergers Archive, an industry magazine, in a 1998 interview. “Everybody eats pizza together, so you have fun when you advertise it. You certainly can’t treat it seriously.”

One ad Mr Freeman emphasizes the vibe of pizza cheese, to slapstick effect (a kid goes on a wild ride in his high chair across the house holding a slice). In another, a goofy worker for an unnamed rival chain tries to impress a customer by transforming a pizza box, origami-style, into the shape of a pterodactyl (just one pizza and one box compared to Little Caesar’s two pizzas). Outlines the offer) for a low price).

Those ads helped increase Little Caesar’s sales by 138 percent from 1988 to 1993. However, after declining sales and Little Caesar considering switching advertising agencies, Mr. Freeman ended his firm’s association with the series in 1998.

Over the years, Mr. Freeman’s agency has won several Clio Awards for advertising excellence. It won for a series of commercials created for clients such as Little Caesars, Phillips and Outpost.com, and for Fox Sports’ National Hockey League coverage, showing how basketball, bowling, billiards and golf were better. If they are played more physically, like hockey.

Fox Sports marketing executive Neil Tile told The New York Times in 1998 that he had chosen Mr Freeman’s agency because it took “strategically creative risks” on so many campaigns.

But Cliff Freeman & Partners only lasted 11 more years. Amid a recession, executive turmoil, and customer departures, it closed in 2009.