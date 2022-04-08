Clifton Park duo accused of using stolen debit card





CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been arrested in connection to purchases made on a stolen debit card. New York State Police said Craig Derusso, 34, and Emily Roerig, both of Clifton Park, were arrested on April 6.

Police opened an investigation on March 2 after the debit card theft was reported. Police said a Ballston Lake resident said that someone had stolen their purse from their vehicle while they were parked at Stewart’s in Malta.

Police said the victim’s debit card was used shortly after the theft to make purchases at two stores in Clifton Park. Troopers were able to get surveillance footage and identify Derusso and Roerig as the ones who used the debit card.

Charges for both

Two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree (felony)

Identity theft in the third degree (misdemeanor)

Conspiracy in the fifth degree (misdemeanor).

Both were taken into custody at Derusso’s residence and were issued appearance tickets. They are due back in Clifton Park Town Court on April 13. Police said Roerig was turned over to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant.