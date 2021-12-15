Clifton Park has free masks available





MONPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Only 5% of Vermont adults remain unvaccinated against COVID, but they now account for the bulk of new cases, as well as most hospitalizations. Unvaccinated people make up more than 70% of the cases in Vermont and 75% of hospitalizations, Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday.

The Department of Health reported 237 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 56,317. The number of deaths attributed to COVID rose to 437. Officials say the data shows, that one year after the vaccine became available, the shot has saved the lives of 934 Vermonters.