Climate Change Could Devastate Emperor Penguins, U.S. Officials Warn

“And not just for the penguins,” noted Dr. Jenouvrier. “For us and for our children.

The tallest of all penguins, Emperors stand almost four feet tall. After laying a single egg, the females go hunting, and the males feed the egg by holding it on their feet and covering it with a feather pouch. After hatching, the parents take turns looking after their offspring. If the pack ice clears before the young penguins exchange their fluffy baby feathers for smooth adult feathers, they will not be able to swim in the freezing waters and will die.

In 2016, Antarctica’s second largest colony lost more than 10,000 chicks in an area considered safe. Sea ice is essentially a frozen ocean. Penguins often cannot climb ice floes to find habitat on land, and the harsh conditions there can deplete the penguins’ energy reserves.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species currently classifies emperor penguins as “near threatened” with a declining population.

Environmentalists say they hope the penguin listing will increase pressure on the Fish and Wildlife Service to consider the impact of fossil fuels on endangered species when giving its opinion on whether to ‘grant federal permits.

“The hope is that with these additional protections, US fossil fuel project approvals will have to weigh the damage to penguins and their Antarctic habitat, thereby reducing heat-trapping pollution around the world,” said Sarah Uhlemann, director of the international program at the Center for Biological Diversity. The environmental group had asked the United States to consider listing the penguin and sued when it failed to act within the required timeframe. Two employees of the group were among the 12 authors of Dr. Jenouvrier’s study.

Tuesday’s proposal from the Fish and Wildlife Service kicks off a 60-day public comment period.