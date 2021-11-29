Climate Change Driving Some Albatrosses to ‘Divorce,’ Study Finds
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Albatrosses often mate for life, making them the most monogamous creatures on the planet. But climate change is increasingly pushing birds to “divorce,” according to a study published last week by the Royal Society of New Zealand.
A 15-year study of 15,500 black-brown albatross breeding pairs was used on New Island in the Falklands. Researchers led by Francisco Ventura of the University of Lisbon found that the divorce rate among birds, which averaged 3.7 percent during the period, increased during the years when the ocean was the warmest. In 2017, it reached 7.7 percent.
Albatross divorce is very rare. The most common reason for permanent separation is that puppies are unlikely to escape successfully, the report said. In years when the oceans were extraordinarily warm, albatrosses were more likely to struggle with fertility and divorce – a technical term used by researchers – indicating a worrying trend for seabird populations as global temperatures rise.
“Rising sea levels have led to an increase in divorces,” said Mr. Ventura, a defense biologist, in an interview.
However, the researchers found that the models did not show an increase in divorce rates due to high fertility failures in the warmer years. “We see that something is still unclear,” said Mr Ventura.
Large seabirds are found in the Southern Hemisphere, in countries such as New Zealand, and off the coast of Argentina. They are known for their extensive travel, wingspans of up to 11 feet, and longevity. They can live for decades. Albatrosses with black eyebrows get their name from the sooty eyebrows that make them look perennially irritated.
The albatrosses in the partnership spend most of the year apart, with the chicks reuniting each season to raise them together. The male usually comes first on the ground, where he waits for his mate and leans towards their nest.
“It’s very clear they love each other,” said Graeme Elliott, an Albatross expert from the New Zealand Department of Conservation, who did not participate in the New Zealand study. “When you’ve been looking at albatross for 30, 40 years, you can find it. They do all these things that we think are important – human emotion stuff, you know – to greet a long lost spouse, and they love each other and they’re going to have a baby. It’s beautiful. “
Birds usually return to the same mate during each breeding season. Pairs perform reunion dances that become more synchronized over the years. “They improve the quality of performance over the years – first a little awkward, and then, over time, they get better and better,” said Mr. Ventura.
The stress of the warm seas can cause them to lose their delicate balance, especially if the birds arrive late for the breeding season or after flying long distances in search of food.
“While we expect cold water to be associated with more nutrient-rich and more resource-rich conditions, warm water is resource-poor,” Mr Ventura said.
The researchers found that some of the albatrosses in the study population had a successful union and were reunited with different albatrosses. (Women who have easier time finding a new mate tend to separate forever.)
“After a difficult resource-poor breeding season, over-effort and high breeding investments, stressed women can break the bonds with their previous partners and find new ones even if they have been successful in the past,” the researchers wrote.
Dr. Elliott, a New Zealand albatross expert, said the study’s findings “did not surprise me so much.” Researchers have noticed demographic changes in birds elsewhere as the number of fish has decreased, he said.
The number of albatrosses on the remote Antipodes Islands, about 530 miles south of New Zealand, has dropped by two-thirds in the last 15 years, according to the New Zealand Department of Defense.
Climate change is a factor: females travel well in search of food that is difficult to find, they are exposed to deadly exposure to fishing boats, and there is a significant imbalance in the population. Elliott said.
This, he said, has led male albatrosses, who consider themselves unmarried, to make desperate decisions. Male pairs now account for 2 to 5 percent of the island’s bird population, echoing the pattern of homosexual mating behavior in many species. Behavior, with its apparent evolutionary lack of benefit, generally stumbles upon researchers.
“We now have one and a half to two times more men on the island than women,” he said. Elliott said. “We’re creating these male-male pairs – the males can’t find a mate and after a while, they decide that other males are better than nothing.”
