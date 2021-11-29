MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Albatrosses often mate for life, making them the most monogamous creatures on the planet. But climate change is increasingly pushing birds to “divorce,” according to a study published last week by the Royal Society of New Zealand.

A 15-year study of 15,500 black-brown albatross breeding pairs was used on New Island in the Falklands. Researchers led by Francisco Ventura of the University of Lisbon found that the divorce rate among birds, which averaged 3.7 percent during the period, increased during the years when the ocean was the warmest. In 2017, it reached 7.7 percent.

Albatross divorce is very rare. The most common reason for permanent separation is that puppies are unlikely to escape successfully, the report said. In years when the oceans were extraordinarily warm, albatrosses were more likely to struggle with fertility and divorce – a technical term used by researchers – indicating a worrying trend for seabird populations as global temperatures rise.

“Rising sea levels have led to an increase in divorces,” said Mr. Ventura, a defense biologist, in an interview.