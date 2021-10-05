Climate change is destroying coral reefs around the world, says major report

The world has lost about 14 percent of its coral reefs in the decade since 2009, mainly due to climate change, according to a comprehensive international report on the state of the world’s coral.

The decline underscores the disastrous consequences of global warming, while also providing some hope that some coral reefs could be saved if humans move quickly to rein in greenhouse gases.

“Coral reefs are the canaries in a coal mine that tell us how quickly it can go wrong,” said David Obura, one of the report’s editors and president of the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s coral expert group.

He said the decline of 14 per cent is a cause for deep concern. “In finance, we worry about a half-percentage drop and a half-percentage change in employment and interest rates.”