Climate change is destroying coral reefs around the world, says major report
The world has lost about 14 percent of its coral reefs in the decade since 2009, mainly due to climate change, according to a comprehensive international report on the state of the world’s coral.
The decline underscores the disastrous consequences of global warming, while also providing some hope that some coral reefs could be saved if humans move quickly to rein in greenhouse gases.
“Coral reefs are the canaries in a coal mine that tell us how quickly it can go wrong,” said David Obura, one of the report’s editors and president of the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s coral expert group.
He said the decline of 14 per cent is a cause for deep concern. “In finance, we worry about a half-percentage drop and a half-percentage change in employment and interest rates.”
Particularly alarming, the report’s editors said, is the trajectory. The first global bleaching event occurred in 1998, but many reefs bounced back. Now that doesn’t seem to be happening.
“Since 2009, this has been a steady decline globally,” said Serge Plaines, a research scientist at the Center for Island Research and Observatory of the Environment in Moorea, French Polynesia, who also edited the report.
While coral reefs cover a small portion of the ocean floor, they provide outdoor benefits to people. Their fish supplies an important protein source to a billion people. Their limestone branches protect the shores from storms. Her beauty supports billions of dollars in tourism. Collectively, they support an estimated $2.7 trillion per year in goods and services, according to the report, which was released by the International Coral Reef Initiative, a partnership of countries and organizations working to protect the world’s coral reefs. works for.
Perhaps 900 species of coral exist, and the researchers note that some appear more resilient to heat and acidification with climate change. Unfortunately, they are slow growers and not the more familiar, reef-building varieties that support the richest biodiversity.
Terry Hughes, who directs a center for coral reef studies at James Cook University in Australia and who was not involved in the analysis, also cautioned that the vast data, collected by more than 300 scientists in 73 countries, is healthy. Can lean towards rocks. .
Dr Hughes said, “Researchers and monitoring programs often leave out sites that are degraded, or don’t set up new studies there, because no one wants to study reefs covered in silt and algae instead of corals.” Is.”
Still, both he and the report emphasized that corals can recover or even regenerate if the world limits global warming. “Many of the world’s coral reefs remain resilient and can recover if conditions are favorable,” the report said.
While tackling climate change is the most important factor in saving coral reefs, scientists said, reducing pollution is also important. Corals need to be as healthy as possible to survive the warm temperatures that have already been set off. Harmful pollution often includes human sewage and agricultural runoff that can cause algae blooms, as well as heavy metals or other chemicals from construction. Destructive fishing practices also damage reefs.
The report comes just ahead of world leaders convening next week to discuss a new global agreement on biodiversity. While some are pushing to protect the most ancient rocks, Dr. Obura said this approach will not be enough.
“People are so dependent on rocks around the world, we need to focus a lot of effort on mediocre rocks, or even all other rocks,” Dr. Obura said. “We need them to keep working so that people’s livelihoods can continue.”
#Climate #change #destroying #coral #reefs #world #major #report
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.