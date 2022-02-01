Climate change NYC: Mayor Eric Adams announces new leadership team



NEW YORK (WABC) — NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday the appointments of his climate leadership team to focus on environmental protection and justice across the city.

Adams appointed Rohit T. Aggarwala as chief climate officer and commissioner of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Vincent Sapienza as chief operations officer of DEP, and Kizzy Charles-Guzman as executive director of the new Mayor’s Office of Climate and Environmental Justice (MOCEJ) – which consolidates multiple city agencies into one.

Adams highlighted the environmentalists’ proven track record to promote cleaner air quality and climate resiliency, while fighting to protect New Yorkers

“It is evident to anyone who opens their eyes that we are in the midst of a climate crisis in this city, and around the world, so it’s time to think outside the box and determine how we can handle the crisis before it’s too late,” said Mayor Adams. “This past year alone, we’ve experienced extreme weather anomalies and rising sea levels, which have endangered New Yorkers’ lives, their homes, and their livelihoods. The remnants of these different calamities are still being repaired to this day, but my administration is committed to transforming the city’s quality of life and fighting for environmental justice for all New Yorkers, and this team is exactly who will get the job done for New Yorkers.”

The Adams administration said they are committed to rolling out a comprehensive system that will allow NYC to offset the effects of climate change and unnecessary carbon missions.

The Office of Climate and Environmental Justice will help fulfill Adams’ key commitments to climate sustainability, environmental justice and resiliency including:

– Installing 100 megawatts of solar on schools, libraries, community centers, and other public buildings

– Expanding citywide resilience projects and infrastructure

– Breaking ground on a massive clean energy complex at Wards Island Water Resource Recovery Facility

– Completing New York City’s first comprehensive study of environmental justice

“Today’s team combines renowned expertise with deep, personal, lifelong commitment to protecting every New Yorker from the devastating effects of our climate crisis” said Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi. “Bringing the full force of their skills and foresight to solidify today’s infrastructure and prepare for tomorrow’s underscores the Adams administration’s deep commitment to making New York City a more livable place today and for generations to come.”

