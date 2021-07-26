Climate Crisis Turns World’s Subways Into Flood Zones

Follow our live coverage of extreme weather conditions and climate change.

Terrified passengers trapped in flooded subway cars in Zhengzhou, China. Water cascade down the stairs in the London Underground. A woman wading through murky water up to her waist to reach the New York subway platform.

Metro networks around the world are struggling to adapt to an era of extreme weather conditions brought on by climate change. Their designs, many of which are based on the expectations of another era, are outdated and investments in upgrades could be curtailed by a drop in ridership brought on by the pandemic.

“It’s scary,” said Sarah Kaufman, associate director of the Rudin Center for Transportation at New York University. “The challenge is how do we prepare for the next storm, which was supposed to be 100 years from now,” she said, “but could it happen tomorrow? “

Public transport plays a vital role in reducing car trips in large cities, thereby limiting automobile emissions that contribute to global warming. If commuters are frightened by images of flooded train stations and start avoiding subways for private cars, transport experts say this could have major implications for urban air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. tight.