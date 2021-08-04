Climbing at the Olympics: Who and What to Watch

The medalists will almost certainly be world class athletes in bouldering and in the lead, perhaps barely enough in speed. Most of the best speed climbers in the world don’t make it to the Olympics because they weren’t good enough in bouldering and in the lead to get through qualifying.

Who are the climbers to watch?

Brooke Raboutou of the United States was fifth in the qualifying round. Credit… Doug Mills / The New York Times

Among men, Ondra is considered the best lead climber in the world, and one of the top two or three boulderers. He was 18th of 20 in the speed portion of the qualifying round on Tuesday and could finish last in the final. Since the scores are combined to determine the winners, this shortcoming could cost him a medal.

Some of his rivals managed to find a good rhythm on the speed wall, none more than Tomoa Narasaki of Japan, a bouldering specialist who managed to finish second in the speed qualifier. But others who looked to have a good chance at a medal were knocked out in the qualifying round, including Alex Megos of Germany, Jongwon Chon of South Korea and Kai Harada of Japan.

Updated August 4, 2021, 1:46 p.m. ET READ Also Guardiola highlights 'incredible' Man City personality after CL progression

The women’s competition is entirely devoted to the Slovenian Janja Garnbret, who dominates the climbing circuit. She finished first in the qualifying standings, and it will be a surprise if she doesn’t win the gold in the final.

Akiyo Noguchi of Japan, who placed fourth in qualifying, could join her on the medal bar. Others who will scramble to make it happen include Miho Nonaka from Japan and Brooke Raboutou from the United States.

How does scoring work?

Sport climbing is a test of physics and geometry, but scoring is straightforward arithmetic.

Each athlete will compete in the three disciplines on the same day during the final: first speed, then block, then head. What matters is their rank, or order of arrival. The place of the athlete in each of the disciplines is multiplying between them. The goal is the lowest score.