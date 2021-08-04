Climbing at the Olympics: Who and What to Watch
In sport climbing’s first appearance at the Olympics, eight men and eight women advanced to the finals, scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Tokyo.
Adam Ondra from the Czech Republic, widely regarded as the world’s best indoor and outdoor climber, is one of them. The bigger question is whether he can convert that talent into a gold medal in the Olympic version of sport climbing.
Outdoors, on real rocks, Ondra has climbed the most difficult routes ever climbed across the world. Indoors, over false obstacles and holds, he has won numerous World Championships and World Cup events.
But it’s different, in many ways. Mainly, the entry of climbing into the Olympic program came with a compromise: different disciplines were combined into a single medal-winning event.
On the World Cup circuit, these are three separate medal-winning events. Most athletes excel in one. Some, like Ondra, do both block and lead, which have more traits in common. No one is happening in all three – or no one has, until the Olympics arrive.
Here’s the story: The Olympic Games only awarded one medal to the International Climbing Federation. They insisted that speed be a part of the show, acknowledging that its fast pace and easy-to-understand format make it a good TV.
But speed is an offbeat niche discipline in climbing, not emblematic of the rise of climbing rooms and outdoor climbing spots. The federation did not want to exclude either the block or the lead. So that turned all three into one medal event.
It’s a bit like telling the best swimmers, cyclists and runners in the world that they can only participate in triathlon. No one is happy with the format – including Ondra, who struggled to learn to climb quickly – but it’s a one-off compromise. The 2024 Olympics promise more climbing medalist events.
The medalists will almost certainly be world class athletes in bouldering and in the lead, perhaps barely enough in speed. Most of the best speed climbers in the world don’t make it to the Olympics because they weren’t good enough in bouldering and in the lead to get through qualifying.
Who are the climbers to watch?
Among men, Ondra is considered the best lead climber in the world, and one of the top two or three boulderers. He was 18th of 20 in the speed portion of the qualifying round on Tuesday and could finish last in the final. Since the scores are combined to determine the winners, this shortcoming could cost him a medal.
Some of his rivals managed to find a good rhythm on the speed wall, none more than Tomoa Narasaki of Japan, a bouldering specialist who managed to finish second in the speed qualifier. But others who looked to have a good chance at a medal were knocked out in the qualifying round, including Alex Megos of Germany, Jongwon Chon of South Korea and Kai Harada of Japan.
The women’s competition is entirely devoted to the Slovenian Janja Garnbret, who dominates the climbing circuit. She finished first in the qualifying standings, and it will be a surprise if she doesn’t win the gold in the final.
Akiyo Noguchi of Japan, who placed fourth in qualifying, could join her on the medal bar. Others who will scramble to make it happen include Miho Nonaka from Japan and Brooke Raboutou from the United States.
How does scoring work?
Sport climbing is a test of physics and geometry, but scoring is straightforward arithmetic.
Each athlete will compete in the three disciplines on the same day during the final: first speed, then block, then head. What matters is their rank, or order of arrival. The place of the athlete in each of the disciplines is multiplying between them. The goal is the lowest score.
A sweep of the three disciplines would give a perfect score of 1. Finishing second in each would score 8 points (2 × 2 × 2).
Mathematics gets complicated in a hurry. If Ondra wins en bloc and leads but finishes eighth in speed, his total would be 8 points (1 × 1 × 8 = 8). This would place him well in front of someone who finishes third in all three (3 × 3 × 3 = 27).
The key to the gold medal is to finish first in at least one discipline. Multiplying a score by 1 instead of 2, obviously, is a huge advantage, and more important than the difference between, say, 7 and 8.
And the heat ?
One more wild card that affects the whole competition: it takes place outdoors, in the notorious heat and humidity of Tokyo, making the climbing conditions difficult.
Climbers often hang on by a finger or two, and a single sweat-greased slip could be the difference between a champion and a runner.
Most prefer cool, dry conditions. This is why the Dawn Wall in Yosemite National Park was climbed in winter, for example. Most sport climbing competitions take place either outdoors in shady mountain environments or in air-conditioned halls.
The Olympic competition takes place at a temporary venue in Tokyo’s Aomi Urban Sports Park. Most take place at night, but that hasn’t really relieved the summer temperatures.
Climbing is happy to be included in the Olympic Games. Maybe not on the terms that much of the climbing world wanted. Among other things, it could prevent the best climber in the world from winning the ultimate prize.
How and when can I watch the climbing finals?
The men’s final is scheduled for Thursday, August 5 at 5:30 p.m. in Tokyo, or 4:30 a.m. EST. A live broadcast will be available for early birds on NBCOlympics.com, and NBC will replay the competition later in the afternoon. (The New York Times will also cover the finale.)
The women’s final will take place on Friday August 6, at the same time.
