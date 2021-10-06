Clint and Ron Howard Remember When They Were Just ‘The Boys’

As kids, you were regularly crossing paths with respected Hollywood actors. Clint, you have to meet Walt Disney When you were working on “The Jungle Book”. how was that?

Clinton I was completely blown away when Walt came in and said, “You’re doing a good job, Clint.” I was actually a Disney kid. But I was a little irritated that I hadn’t worked on any more Disney shows. [Laughter.]

ron Too bad you didn’t say, “What took you so long? Walt, how many times have I been to Disneyland? Where’s the debate here, Walt?”

Clinton All these people seemed very friendly but they were not awarding contracts. I never found “The Mickey Mouse Club”.

Was either of you ever jealous of each other?

Clinton Our age difference was ideal. Five years apart, I would look at my brother and walk away, with no chance I could kick his butt. Sometimes we would fight over baseball cards or toys, and Dad would physically separate us. He will say, you boys want to grow up to be good friends. So why don’t you just knock it?

ron he’ll say you have one Chance Growing up to be good friends.

There’s a period you describe in the book, where things started going downhill for Ron on “The Andy Griffith Show” and Clint started taking off “Gentle Ben”. Did this create tension between you?

ron I was jealous of what Clint was achieving. He was really popular at school, an excellent athlete, sociable, smart, self-confident. Things that I don’t feel or need. And I admired him about his personality. And I could even see it in the work he was doing. He was one hell of a good child artist. This system is set up to make child actors feel like failures as they go through adolescence, which is the most vulnerable period, and I was beginning to experience it. Clint later experienced a variant of this.