Clint Eastwood Wins $6.1 Million CBD Lawsuit
Actors Clint Eastwood and Garrapata, the owner of his likeness rights, were awarded $6.1 million on Friday in a lawsuit filed against a Lithuanian company that accused Mr Eastwood of using his image and likeness So that it would appear so. He was promoting their products.
Last year, Mr. Eastwood filed two lawsuits in federal court in Los Angeles against three CBD manufacturers and marketers whose products were falsely claimed in an online article that they endorsed CBD products, as well as 10 online He also accused retailers of manipulating search results. via meta tag.
According to the first lawsuit, the online article contained a fake interview with an outlet that looked like the “Today” show. It included a photo of Mr. Eastwood in actuality on “Today” as well as links to purchase the item.
“Mr. Eastwood has no affiliation of any kind with any CBD products and has never given such an interview,” court documents state.
Judge of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, R. Gary Klausner filed a default judgment when Mediatones UAB, the company that published a fabricated interview with Mr. Eastwood, failed to respond to a summons in March. Mr. Eastwood and Garrapta were awarded $6 million based on the company’s unauthorized use of their names and likenesses, as well as approximately $95,000 in attorneys’ fees and a permanent injunction that blocks future use of their names and likenesses.
“In pursuing this matter and achieving this decision, Mr. Eastwood has again demonstrated a willingness to confront wrongdoing and to hold accountable those who seek to illegally profit from his name, equality and goodwill ,” said Jordan Sussman, Mr Eastwood’s lawyer. Eastwood, in a statement.
Mediatonas UAB could not be reached for comment.
Mr. Eastwood, 91, who most recently starred in and directed “Cry Macho”, has enjoyed a long Hollywood career, ranging from tough roles (“Dirty Harry”) to “Million Dollar Baby” (2004) such as directing plays. , which won Best Picture at the 2005 Academy Awards.
The original complaint, filed in July 2020, named companies whose products were being advertised in the article as respondents. In February, Mr Eastwood’s lawyers filed an amended complaint against Mediatones UAB, which owns websites where false stories appear.
While the court agreed that Mr Eastwood and Garapta were entitled to damages for the unauthorized use of their names and likenesses, it declined to accept their full request, which was also liable for defamation claims.
“Additional context is needed to understand what CBD products are and why a person like Clint Eastwood would not endorse a marijuana-based product,” the judge wrote.
#Clint #Eastwood #Wins #Million #CBD #Lawsuit
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.