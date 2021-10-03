Clint Eastwood Wins $6.1 Million CBD Lawsuit

Actors Clint Eastwood and Garrapata, the owner of his likeness rights, were awarded $6.1 million on Friday in a lawsuit filed against a Lithuanian company that accused Mr Eastwood of using his image and likeness So that it would appear so. He was promoting their products.

Last year, Mr. Eastwood filed two lawsuits in federal court in Los Angeles against three CBD manufacturers and marketers whose products were falsely claimed in an online article that they endorsed CBD products, as well as 10 online He also accused retailers of manipulating search results. via meta tag.

According to the first lawsuit, the online article contained a fake interview with an outlet that looked like the “Today” show. It included a photo of Mr. Eastwood in actuality on “Today” as well as links to purchase the item.

“Mr. Eastwood has no affiliation of any kind with any CBD products and has never given such an interview,” court documents state.

Judge of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, R. Gary Klausner filed a default judgment when Mediatones UAB, the company that published a fabricated interview with Mr. Eastwood, failed to respond to a summons in March. Mr. Eastwood and Garrapta were awarded $6 million based on the company’s unauthorized use of their names and likenesses, as well as approximately $95,000 in attorneys’ fees and a permanent injunction that blocks future use of their names and likenesses.