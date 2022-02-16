Clinton campaign lawyer Sussmann asks court to ‘strike’ Durham’s ‘factual background’ from latest filing



Attorneys for former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Susman, who is accused of being part of Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the source of the Trump-Russia investigation, claimed the court would “strike” the “real background” section of Durham’s latest filing, arguing that it would. “Jury pool tarnished.”

Durham filed a motion on Feb. 11 focusing on potential conflicts of interest regarding Susman’s representation, which has been accused of making a false statement to federal agents. Susman pleaded not guilty.

“Unfortunately, the special counsel did more than just file a document identifying potential conflicts of interest,” Susman’s attorney wrote. “Rather, the Special Prosecutor has again filed a lawsuit in this case which contains unnecessarily biased – and false – allegations that are irrelevant to his proposal and the alleged crime, and clearly intended to politicize the case, burn media coverage and tarnish that jury pool.”

Susman’s attorneys added: “Sadly, the special prosecutor seems to be succeeding in trying to persuade Mr. Susman’s case of unfair and biased media coverage.”

Susman’s legal team has called on the court to “strike at the actual background of the special counsel’s proposal in accordance with the court’s inherent powers” in a “fashion of appropriate sanction for conduct that abuses the judicial process.”

Durham’s allegations against Susman are that he told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, two months before the 2016 presidential election, that he was not working for “any client” when he requested and held a meeting where he linked Trump to the Kremlin. Allegedly presented “alleged data and ‘white paper’ between the organization and Alpha Bank, which allegedly displayed a secret communication channel.

But lawyers in Durham have been suing since Feb. 11 Hillary Clinton The presidential campaign in 2016 paid for access to the Trump Tower and later to White House servers, in order to establish a “conjecture” and “narrative” to connect with federal government agencies. Donald Trump Per Russia .

In Durham’s filing section, entitled “Factual Background,” the special counsel alleges that Susman “gathered and reported complaints to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive in the United States (Tech Executive 1). The Clinton campaign. “

Durham’s filing further states that Susman’s “billing records” reflect that he “repeatedly billed the Clinton campaign for his actions in the Russian Bank-1 allegations.”

The filing revealed that Sussmann and the tech executive had met and contacted another law partner, who was acting general counsel for the Clinton campaign. Sources told Gadget Clock that the lawyer is Mark Elias, who worked for the law firm Parkinson’s Cove.

Elias’s law firm, Perkins Coei, is the firm through which the Democratic National Committee and Clinton’s campaign funded the anti-Trump dossier. The unwritten dossier was written by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele and commissioned by the opposition research firm Fusion GPS.

Durham’s Feb. 11 filing states that in July 2016, Tech executive worked with Susman, a U.S. investigative agency guarded by Law Firm 1 in support of the Clinton campaign, to hire numerous cyber researchers and employees of multiple Internet companies to “collect so-called data and white paper.”

“Related to this effort, Tech Executive-1 has utilized its access to non-public and / or proprietary Internet data,” Filing said. “Tech Executive-1 has enlisted the help of researchers at a US-based university who are receiving and analyzing large amounts of Internet data related to a pending federal government’s cyber security research agreement.”

“Tech Executive-1 tasked these researchers with mining Internet data to establish ‘conjecture’ and ‘narrative’ in order to keep then-candidate Trump tied to Russia,” Durham said. “By doing this, Tech Executive-1 has indicated that it wants to appease certain ‘VIPs,’ referring to Law Firm-1 and Clinton’s campaign men.”

Durham further wrote that during Sussmann’s trial, the government would establish that Internet Data Tech Executive-1 and its affiliates were involved in exploited domain name system (DNS) Internet traffic “(i) a specific healthcare provider, (ii) Trump Tower, ( iii) Donald Trump’s Central Park West Apartment Building, and (iv) the Executive Office of the President of the United States (EOP). “

Durham said the Internet company that Tech Executive-1 worked for came to access and maintain a dedicated server for the president’s executive office “as part of a sensitive system through which it provides DNS resolution services to the EOP.”

“Tech Executive-1 and its affiliates have exploited the system by mining EOP’s DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of collecting derogatory information about Donald Trump,” Durham said.

The filing further reveals that Susman provided “an updated set of complaints” with Russian bank data to “a second US government agency” in 2017 and additional allegations concerning Trump.

Durham said the allegations were “partly based on alleged DNS traffic” that was linked to Tech Executive-1 and others “related to Trump Tower, Donald Trump’s New York City apartment building, the EOP and the aforementioned healthcare provider.”

In Susman’s meeting with a second U.S. government agency, Durham stated that he had “provided data on Internet Protocol (IP) addresses connected to a Russian mobile phone supplier that these companies claim to reflect suspicious DNS lookups,” and claimed that the lookups “display”. “Trump and / or his associates were using supposedly rare, Russian-made wireless phones in and around the White House.”

“The Special Counsel’s Office has not identified any support for these allegations,” Durham wrote, adding that “lookups were not uncommon in the United States.”

“For example, the fact that Tech Executive-1 and its affiliates collected more complete data – but did not provide it to Agency 2 – reflects that between 2014 and 2017, approximately 3 million Russian phones had a total lookup – Prover 1 IP address. Which originated with US-based IP addresses, “wrote Durham.” Less than 1,000 of these lookups originated with authorized IP addresses with Trump Tower. “

Durham added that the data collected by Tech Executive-1 further shows that the investigation began during the Obama administration and a few years before the Trump administration took power, which he said was “another fact that the allegations were dropped.”

“In his meeting with Agency-2 staff, Defendant also made a remarkably similar false statement, similar to that of the FBI General Counsel,” Durham wrote. “In particular, the defendant insisted that he was not representing any particular client in making the above allegations.”

“True and indeed, the defendant was representing Tech Executive-1 – a fact that the defendant later admitted under oath in testimony before Congress in December 2017, without identifying the client’s name,” Durham wrote.

Meanwhile, the identity of ‘Tech Executive-1’ Rodney Joff has been found. No charges have been filed against Jaff so far.

Late Monday, a spokesman for Joff described him as “an apolitical Internet security expert with decades of service to the U.S. government who never worked for a political party, and who provided legal access to DNS data obtained from a private client who provided DNS separately.” Service in the Executive Office (EOP). “

“Under the terms of the agreement, data can be accessed to detect and analyze any security breach or threat,” said Joff’s spokesman. “As a result of the hacking of EOP and DNC servers in 2015 and 2016, respectively, there were serious and legitimate national security concerns about Russia’s attempts to infiltrate the 2016 elections.”

“After identifying DNS queries from Russian-made Yota phones in the vicinity of the Trump campaign and the EOP, reputable cyber-security researchers were deeply concerned about the discrepancies in the data and produced a report of their findings, which was later shared,” a CIA spokesman said. .

At the moment, Durham has indicted three people as part of its investigation: Susman in September 2021, Igor Danchenko in November 4, 2021, and Kevin Klinsmith in August 2020.

Danchenko was charged with making a false statement and accusing the FBI of lying about the source of the information he provided to Christopher Steele for the anti-Trump dossier.

Kevin Klinsmith was also charged with making false statements. Kleinsmith was referred for probation by the Office of the Inspector General of Justice, which conducted its own review of the Russian investigation.

Specifically, Inspector General accuses Klinsmith, albeit without naming names, of changing an email about Page that he is “not a source” for another government agency. Page says he was a source for the CIA. The DOJ relied on that claim, filing its third and final renewal petition in 2017 to disclose Carter Page, a Trump campaign associate, under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).