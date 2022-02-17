Clinton campaign lawyer Sussmann files motion to dismiss Durham prosecution



Attorneys for Clinton’s campaign lawyer, Michael Susman, filed a motion Thursday to dismiss the case against him in Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation, claiming a case of “extraordinary prosecution overrich.”

Defendant Michael A. Susman, through the underlined counsel and in accordance with Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 12 (b) (3) (b), honorably appealed to this court to dismiss the defendant because the single count “failed.”[s] For a crime, ” the filing reads.

Susman has been charged with making false statements to federal agents as part of Durham’s investigation. Susman pleaded not guilty.

Durham’s allegations against Susman are that he told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, two months before the 2016 presidential election, that he was not working for “any client” when he requested and held a meeting where he linked Trump to the Kremlin. Allegedly presented “alleged data and ‘white paper’ between the organization and Alpha Bank, which allegedly exposed a secret communication channel.

But in a motion to dismiss on Thursday, Susman’s legal team called the case an “extraordinary prosecution overrich.”

“False statements to the government have long been a crime. But the law only criminalizes false statements that are material – false statements are important because they can actually influence a particular government decision,” the lawyers wrote, adding that, on the contrary, “incidental “False statements about” cannot give rise to material and criminal liability. “

“Accordingly, where individuals have been sued for giving tips to government investigators, historically they have been accused of making false statements only where the tip itself has been accused of being false, as this is the only statement that can influence a particular decision to start.” “The lawyers wrote. “In fact, the defense is not aware of any case where a person has given a tip to the government and has been accused of making a false statement other than giving a false tip. But that is exactly what has happened here.”

Lawyers argued that Susman met with the FBI “voluntarily” in the autumn of 2016 “to pass on information raising national security concerns.”

“He met with the FBI, in other words, to give a tip,” Susman’s lawyers wrote. “There is no allegation in the complaint that the tip he gave was false. And there is no allegation that he believed the tip he gave was false. Rather, Mr. Susman has been accused of making a false statement about a completely incidental matter.” It is a fact that even the Special Counsel’s own allegations have failed to address the FBI’s decision to open an investigation. “

“Mr. Susman did not make any false statements to the FBI,” the lawyers wrote.

“Allowing this case to proceed would increase the risk of criminalizing common practice, increase First Amendment concerns, discourage honest citizens from coming forward with tips, and calm the advocacy of lawyers contacting the government,” his lawyers argued.

“The unprecedented and illegal excesses of the Special Counsel should not be protested, and the single count against Mr. Susman should be dismissed …,” they added.

Sussmann’s legal team’s request to dismiss the lawsuit comes after Durham, Feb. 11, filed a motion focusing on possible conflicts of interest regarding Sussmann’s representation.

Sussmann, and a “tech executive-1”, now identified as Rodney Joff, and his associates, “special healthcare providers,” have been “exploited” for Internet traffic on Trump Tower, according to the “factual background” section of the complaint filed by Durham. Trump’s Central Park West apartment building, and the U.S. president’s executive office to establish “a guess” and “narrative”, then bring Trump to Russia and bring him to federal government agencies.

The “Factual Background” section reveals that Susman “combined the allegations with the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including the technology executive of a US-based Internet company (Internet company) (Tech Executive 1) and reported to the” 1) and the Clinton campaign. ”

Durham’s Feb. 11 filing states that Susman’s “billing records” reflect that he “repeatedly billed the Clinton campaign for his actions in the Russian Bank-1 allegations.”

Susman and his legal team, on Monday, however, claimed that the court would “strike” the “factual background” section of Durham’s filing, arguing that it would “tarnish the jury pool.”

“Unfortunately, the special counsel did more than just file a document identifying potential conflicts of interest,” Susman’s attorney wrote. “Rather, the Special Prosecutor has again filed a lawsuit in this case which contains unnecessarily biased – and false – allegations that are irrelevant to his proposal and the alleged crime, and clearly intended to politicize the case, burn media coverage and tarnish that jury pool.”

Susman’s attorneys added: “Sadly, the special prosecutor seems to be succeeding in trying to persuade Mr. Susman’s case of unfair and biased media coverage.”

Susman’s legal team has called on the court to “strike at the actual background of the special counsel’s proposal in accordance with the court’s inherent powers” in a “fashion of appropriate sanction for conduct that abuses the judicial process.”

The “Factual Background” section of Durham’s filing alleges that Susman and the tech executive met and contacted another law partner who was serving as Clinton’s campaign general counsel. Sources told Gadget Clock that the lawyer is Mark Elias, who worked for the law firm Parkinson’s Cove.

Durham’s filing alleges that in July 2016, Sussmann, a U.S. investigative firm backed by Law Firm 1 in support of tech executive Clinton’s campaign, worked with numerous cyber researchers and employees of multiple Internet companies to “combine so-called data and white paper.”

“Related to this effort, Tech Executive-1 has utilized its access to non-public and / or proprietary Internet data,” Filing said. “Tech Executive-1 has enlisted the help of researchers at a US-based university who are receiving and analyzing large amounts of Internet data related to a pending federal government’s cyber security research agreement.”

“Tech Executive-1 tasked these researchers with mining Internet data to establish ‘conjecture’ and ‘narrative’ in order to keep then-candidate Trump tied to Russia,” Durham said. “By doing this, Tech Executive-1 has indicated that it wants to please certain ‘VIPs’, referring to law firm-1 and the Clinton campaign.”

Durham further wrote that during Sussmann’s trial, the government would establish that Internet Data Tech Executive-1 and its associates were involved in exploited domain name system (DNS) Internet traffic “(i) a specific healthcare provider, (ii) Trump Tower, ( iii) Donald Trump’s Central Park West Apartment Building, and (iv) the Executive Office of the President of the United States (EOP). “

Durham said the Internet company that Tech Executive-1 worked for came to access and maintain a dedicated server for the president’s executive office “as part of a sensitive system through which it provides DNS resolution services to the EOP.”

“Tech Executive-1 and its affiliates have exploited the system by mining EOP’s DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of collecting derogatory information about Donald Trump,” Durham said.

Joff, a spokesman for Tech Executive-1, defended his job on Tuesday.

“After identifying DNS queries from Russian-made Yota phones in the vicinity of the Trump campaign and EOP, reputable cyber-security researchers were deeply concerned about the discrepancies in the data and produced a report of their findings, which was later shared,” said a CIA spokesman.

During Susman’s meeting with a second U.S. government agency, Durham stated that he had “provided data on Internet Protocol (IP) addresses connected to a Russian mobile phone supplier that these companies claim to reflect suspicious DNS lookups,” and claimed that the lookups “display”. “Trump and / or his associates were using supposedly rare, Russian-made wireless phones in and around the White House.”

“The Special Counsel’s Office has not identified any support for these allegations,” Durham wrote, adding that “lookups were not uncommon in the United States.”

“For example, the fact that Tech Executive-1 and its affiliates collected more complete data – but did not provide it to Agency 2 – reflects that between 2014 and 2017, approximately 3 million Russian phones had a total lookup – Prover 1 IP address. Which originated with US-based IP addresses, “wrote Durham.” Less than 1,000 of these lookups originated with authorized IP addresses with Trump Tower. “

Durham added that the data collected by Tech Executive-1 further shows that the investigation began during the Obama administration and a few years before the Trump administration took power, which he said was “another fact that the allegations were dropped.”

“In his meeting with Agency-2 staff, Defendant also made a remarkably similar false statement, similar to that of the FBI General Counsel,” Durham wrote. “In particular, the defendant insisted that he was not representing any particular client in making the above allegations.”

“True and indeed, the defendant was representing Tech Executive-1 – a fact that the defendant later admitted under oath in testimony before Congress in December 2017, without identifying the client’s name,” Durham wrote.

A CIA spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

At the moment, Durham has indicted three people as part of its investigation: Susman in September 2021, Igor Danchenko in November 4, 2021, and Kevin Klinsmith in August 2020.

Danchenko was charged with making a false statement and accusing the FBI of lying about the source of the information he provided to Christopher Steele for the anti-Trump dossier.

Kevin Klinsmith was also charged with making false statements. Kleinsmith was referred for probation by the Office of the Inspector General of Justice, which conducted its own review of the Russian investigation.

Specifically, Inspector General accuses Klinsmith, albeit without naming names, of changing an email about Page that he is “not a source” for another government agency. Page says he was a source for the CIA. The DOJ relied on that claim, filing its third and final renewal petition in 2017 to disclose Carter Page, a Trump campaign associate, under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).