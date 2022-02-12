Clinton campaign paid to ‘infiltrate’ Trump Tower, White House servers to link Trump to Russia: Durham



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: Clinton’s campaign attorneys paid a technology company to “infiltrate” Trump Tower’s servers, and then the White House, to create “assumptions” and “narratives” to government agencies that linked Donald Trump to Russia, said John Durham, a filing special counsel. .

On February 11, Durham filed a motion focusing on a potential conflict of interest related to the representation of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Susman, who has been accused of making false statements to a federal agent. Susman pleaded not guilty.

Susman is accused of telling then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016, less than two months before the 2016 presidential election, that he was not working for “any client” when he requested and held a meeting where he presented Kremlin ties. “Alleged data and ‘white paper’ that leaked a secret communication channel between the Trump organization and Alpha Bank.”

Docs to date of the announced Trump-Russia investigation: what to know

But Durham’s filing, Feb. 11, in a section entitled “Factual Background,” revealed that Sussman had filed complaints with the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1), and stated that the US-based Internet company (Internet Company 1) ) And the Clinton campaign. ”

The Durham filing states that Susman’s “billing records” reflect that he “repeatedly billed the Clinton campaign for his actions in the Russian Bank-1 allegations.”

According to the filing, Susman and the tech executive met and contacted another law partner who was serving as general counsel for the Clinton campaign. Sources told Gadget Clock that the lawyer is Mark Elias, who worked for the law firm Parkinson’s Cove.

Durham’s filing states that in July 2016, Sussman, a U.S. investigative firm backed by Law Firm 1 in support of tech executive Clinton’s campaign, worked with numerous cyber researchers and employees of multiple Internet companies to “combine so-called data and white paper.”

“Related to this effort, Tech Executive-1 has utilized its access to non-public and / or proprietary Internet data,” Filing said. “Tech Executive-1 has enlisted the help of researchers at a US-based university who are receiving and analyzing large amounts of Internet data related to a pending federal government’s cyber security research agreement.”

“Tech Executive-1 tasked these researchers with mining Internet data to establish ‘conjecture’ and ‘narrative’ in order to keep then-candidate Trump tied to Russia,” Durham said. “By doing this, Tech Executive-1 has indicated that it wants to please certain ‘VIPs’, referring to law firm-1 and the Clinton campaign.”

Durham further wrote that during Susman’s trial, the government would establish that Internet Data Tech Executive-1 and its associates were involved in exploitative domain name system (DNS) Internet traffic “(i) a specific healthcare provider, (ii) Trump Tower, (iii). Donald Trump’s Central Park West Apartment Building, and (iv) the Executive Office of the President of the United States (EOP). “

Special Counsel John Durham “is still working,” Garland said

Durham said the Internet company that Tech Executive-1 worked for was “part of a sensitive arrangement for the president’s executive office to access and maintain dedicated servers through which it provides ENS DNS resolution services.”

“Tech Executive-1 and its affiliates have exploited the system by mining EOP’s DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of collecting derogatory information about Donald Trump,” Durham said.

The filing further reveals that Susman provided “an updated set of complaints” with Russian bank data to “a second agency of the US government” in 2017 and additional allegations concerning Trump.

Durham said the allegations were “partly based on alleged DNS traffic” that was linked to Tech Executive-1 and others “related to Trump Tower, Donald Trump’s New York City apartment building, the EOP and the aforementioned healthcare provider.”

In Susman’s meeting with a second U.S. government agency, Durham stated that he had “provided data on Internet Protocol (IP) addresses connected to a Russian mobile phone supplier that these companies claim to reflect suspicious DNS lookups,” and claimed that the lookups “show” Trump and / or his associates were using supposedly rare, Russian-made wireless phones in and around the White House. “

“The Special Counsel’s Office has not identified any support for these allegations,” Durham wrote, adding that “lookups were not uncommon in the United States.”

“For example, the more complete data collected by Tech Executive-1 and its affiliates – but not provided by Agency 2 – reflects that between 2014 and 2017, approximately 2014, Russian phones had a total of more than 3 million lookups – Prover 1 IP address. Which originated with US-based IP addresses, “wrote Durham.” Less than 1,000 of these lookups originated with authorized IP addresses with Trump Tower. “

Durham added that the data collected by Tech Executive-1 further shows that the investigation began during the Obama administration and a few years before the Trump administration took power, which he said was “another fact that the allegations were dropped.”

Durham Clinton has targeted Campaign Law Firm in a new round of subponas

“In his meeting with Agency-2 staff, Defendant also made a remarkably similar false statement, similar to that of the FBI General Counsel,” Durham wrote. “In particular, the defendant insisted that he was not representing any particular client in making the above allegations.”

“True and indeed, the defendant was representing Tech Executive-1 – a fact that the defendant later admitted under oath in testimony before Congress in December 2017, without identifying the client’s name,” Durham wrote.

Former chief investigator of the Trump-Russia investigation for the House Intelligence Committee under the then-representative. The filing “shows that Hillary Clinton’s campaign was directly funded and instructed her lawyer in Perkins Quay to organize a criminal plot to forge a connection between President Trump and Russia,” said Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

“According to Durham, the system was introduced in July 2016, meaning Hillary Clinton’s campaign and her lawyers masterminded the most complex and concerted conspiracy against Trump when she was a candidate and later president of the United States while simultaneously perpetuating fraud.” Dossier hoax, “Patel told Gadget Clock, lawyers worked to” infiltrate “the Trump Tower and the White House server.

The anti-Trump dossier, written by Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer commissioned by the opposition research firm Fusion GPS, was funded by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign through the Elliott law firm, Parkinson’s Coyote.

Patel added that Susman had given “false information” to US government agencies “in the hope of starting an investigation into President Trump.”

Susman’s second alleged prosecution came out of the Durham investigation.

In 2020, Durham accused Kevin Klinsmith, a former FBI lawyer, of making a false statement – the first criminal case to emerge from his investigation. Mentioned by Clinesmith for possible trial Of the judiciary ‘ S. Office of the Inspector General, which conducted its own review of the Russian investigation.

Specifically, Inspector General accuses Klinsmith, albeit without naming names, of changing an email about Page that he is “not a source” for another government agency. Page says he was a source for the CIA. The DOJ relied on that claim, filing its third and final renewal petition in 2017 to disclose Carter Page, a Trump campaign associate, under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

Former Attorney General Bill Barr hired U.S. Attorney Durham from Connecticut in 2019 to investigate the 2019 FBI’s Original Russia Investigation or Crossfire Hurricane, which began in July 2016, through the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller in May 2017. Muller ended his year-long investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with the Russians to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller’s investigation found no evidence of an illegal or criminal conspiracy between Trump or Trump’s campaign in 2016 and Russia.

Barr, in December 2020, tapped Durham as a special adviser to continue his investigation through the Biden administration, before leaving the Trump administration.

Get the Gadget Clock app here

In the scope order, Barr stated that Durham was “authorized to investigate whether any federal official, employee, or other person or entity violated the 2016 presidential-directed intelligence, counter-intelligence, or law enforcement activity.” Individuals and individuals associated with President Donald J. Trump’s administration, including the investigation of Crossfire Hurricane and Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller, III, but not limited to. “

Under the US Code, the Special Counsel will prepare a “Confidential Report” and be ordered to “submit a final report to the Attorney General, and such interim reports in a form he deems appropriate that would allow public disclosure.”