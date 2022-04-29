Clinton campaign seeks to block Durham access to Perkins Coie documents



The committee seeking Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign seeks to block special counsel John Durham from obtaining some documents related to the law firm Parkinson Coe and the campaign, the Democratic National Committee and the opposition research organization Fusion GPS.

In a filing late Thursday, Hillary for America (HFA), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s main campaign committee for the 2016 presidential election campaign, argued that some privileged documents should be withheld based on attorney-client privileges.

Durham has released a text message from former Clinton lawyer Michael Susman, saying he was “lying in writing.”

The Durham team, earlier this month, called for the production of work-related documents and urged non-party organizations to provide “more justification for claiming their privileges”.

According to the filing, Hillary and the DNC issue hold special privileges for the United States.

Perkins Coie is the law firm that used the DNC and the Clinton campaign to finance the now-infamous anti-Trump dossier. The unwritten dossier was written by Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer and commissioned by Fusion GPS.

Hillary for American Clinton’s publicity manager, Robbie Mook, and Clinton’s campaign chair, John Podesta, made the announcement in order to force the attorney-client privilege claim and support the opposition to justify it.

Mook, in a statement filed in court late on Thursday, said that in April 2015, Hillary “appointed Mark Elias and Parkinson’s law firm as her general counsel for the United States.”

“It was my expectation that the law firm would be responsible for providing legal services and legal advice to HFA,” Mook said. “When the HFA appointed Parkinson Quake as its general adviser in April 2015, Donald Trump has not yet announced his candidacy for the presidency. He announced his candidacy in June 2015.”

Mook said that as of April 2016, Trump “had a significant lead in the count of delegates for the Republican nomination, and it seemed highly likely that he would eventually be nominated Republican in the 2016 presidential election.”

Durham says CIA finds data on Trump-Russia connection allegations ‘not technically admirable’, ‘user-created’

“One of the topics in which Perkins Coie provided legal services and legal advice to the HFA involved information-finding and research that led to the campaign against candidate Donald Trump,” Mook said.

“While I did not know any of the contractors during the campaign that Perkins Coye was employed to assist in providing legal services and legal advice on the work, I believed throughout the campaign that whatever work Perkins Coye did, through his own professionals or through him. No contractor could be hired to assist it, the work was intended to provide HFA with legal services and legal advice, “said Mook.

In its announcement, Podesta states: “HFA emphasizes all the documents and information under the control of its consultants, including Parkinson Koi or Fusion GPS, with the protection of its attorney-client privileges and attorney-work products.”

“The HFA is not giving up any of its privileges, and opposes the government’s proposal to make it mandatory to file on April 6, 2022,” Podesta said.

The trial of Michael Clinton, a former Clinton campaign lawyer, is set to begin on May 16.

Durham’s main allegation is that Susman told then-FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016 – less than two months before the 2016 presidential election – that when he requested and held a meeting where he “presented the alleged data,” he “did it for a client.” “Not working. And the “white paper” that allegedly exposed a secret communication channel between the Kremlin-linked Trump organization and Alpha Bank.

Durham, in previous court filings, has sought to outline the connection between Susman and the now-infamous and infamous anti-Trump dossier, with allegations of alleged collusion between Trump and the Russian government.

Durham said in a filing earlier this month that Susman “represented and acted on the Clinton campaign with his extensive anti-research efforts” and “took steps to integrate Alpha Bank’s allegations with those anti-research efforts.”

Earlier this week, during a motion hearing, government prosecutors argued that there was a “strong gap” in the opposition’s investigation against Trump, which Steel Clinton was collecting in favor of the campaign, and that Susman presented the allegations to the FBI in an attempt to tie Trump to Russia. Alpha Bank.

Susman’s defense attorneys called Steele a “lightning rod” and argued that presenting anything about him or his work at trial would be biased against their client.