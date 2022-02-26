Clippers edge Lakers 105-102 for 6th straight rivalry win



Terrence Mann had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Amir Kofi added 12 of his 14 in the fourth quarter and the Los Angeles Clippers returned from an all-star break with a 105-102 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Luke Kennard scored 18 points as the Clippers secured their sixth consecutive win against the Lakers in the last meeting between two undefeated, injury-ridden NBA franchises in Los Angeles as they began the next push to defend their season.

The Clippers are one game ahead of the Lakers in the rate column as they win the season series in this local derby. Both advantages can be important during playoffs for two teams who set out for a play-in tournament if they do season at all.

Clippers coach Tyrone Lu said: “When we got down to five or six, we kept our composure, maintained our decency and kept playing.” “In the third quarter, I thought we took the game away from us, but to keep our composure and come back to win, I thought it was big for us.”

Carmelo Anthony missed a long forward jumper to play 4 seconds and LeBron James missed a 3-point market effort for the Lakers, who fell five games below the .500 with their fourth loss in five games.

James had 21 points and 11 rebounds while Anthony and Russell scored 18 points for the Westbrook Lakers, who were 16 points behind in the first half before making a small lead nurse for most of the fourth quarter. Anthony hit four 3-pointers in his first game since Feb. 3 after a three-week absence with a strained hamstring.

After Coffee’s Free Throw Clips were given a 1:05 lead, the Lakers advanced to two free throws by Austin Reeves, but Marcus Morris drilled a jumper into strong defense. After two long replay reviews, the Clippers made an 8-second violation with 17.8 seconds left, but Anthony missed a 3-pointer from behind the line to play 4 seconds.

The first review inspired Lakers coach Frank Vogel to conclude that James was out of bounds at baseline. Lou and the Clippers firmly believed that the review was correct.

“I could not agree more strongly with the verdict,” Vogel said. “It’s wrong. We should have been forced into this situation.”

Reggie Jackson hit two free throws and James couldn’t tie it with his final heave. Jackson scored 17 points for the Clippers, who went on to win three of the four at the break despite the absence of their three best players: Cowboy Leonard, Paul George and newly acquired Norman Powell.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep it going and keep it on their shoulders when they come back,” Jackson said. “The point of this team is that we understand that the lights are on the end of the tunnel and they will come back at some point.”

Tallinn Horton-Tucker made all of his 16 points in the second half, with Dwight Howard having 14 points and 16 rebounds as season-high as the Lakers started another stretch without Anthony Davis, who sprained his right foot in their last game. Break nine days ago. Davis will be out for at least another month after missing 21 of the Lakers’ first 58 games.

The Lakers trailed 49-33 with three minutes left in the first half, but they took a 72-70 lead at Horton-Tucker’s 3-pointer with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Tip-INS

Clippers: The City Rivals season series ends Wednesday night with a “home” game. … Seven players have run in double figures in nine-man rotation.

Lakers: Reeves scored six points early in his career. Outlawed Rukio from Oklahoma catalyzed the Lakers’ biggest rise when he dramatically blocked Jackson’s shot in the third quarter. … they missed their first 10 3-point attempts, all in the first quarter.

She loves LA

The heroism of James ‘All-Star Weekend was overshadowed by various comments perceived as suggestion of dissatisfaction with the Lakers’ front office. James and his agent, Rich Paul, both tried to thwart those allegations on Friday, as James reaffirmed his commitment to the Lakers this season and beyond and their championship aspirations.

“I don’t understand how some of my comments over the weekend were taken to a completely different area,” James said, adding later: “As long as I can play I can see myself in purple and gold.”

Coming next

Clippers: Sunday night in Houston.

Lakers: New Orleans host on Sunday night.