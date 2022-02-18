Clippers race to early lead, cruise past Rockets



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 27 points and Luke Kennard added 25 as the Los Angeles Clippers took a 17-point lead in the first half and beat the Houston Rockets 142-111 in the final game on Thursday night before the NBA All-Star break.

Terrence Mann scored 20 points as the Clippers won for the third time in four games. Los Angeles shot 51.4% (18 of 35) from the 3-point range, and had a 50-35 rebounding advantage. Kennard went from 3-point range to 8-of-9 in his last game before Saturday’s 3-point contest.

“I think the last few games I played, there were some shots that I rejected and I think tonight I shot some harder shots and had a more tough look,” Kenard said. “That’s what the coaches wanted me to do. Any kind of place, they want to get me off it, and I thought I had the mentality to do it in the last match before the break tonight.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Jalen Green had 21 points and J’Sin added 19 for the Tate Rockets, who lost their seventh game and their 11th in 12 games. Christian Wood and Josh scored 13 points for Christopher Houston, who ran out of power overnight after pulling a road almost crashing over the Phoenix Suns.

Rocket head coach Stephen Silas said: “Of course I looked there again and again and I thought, ‘Man, these guys got beaten up.'” Was a rough one. “

The Clippers had their first double-digit lead in the game 24-14, with 5:46 remaining in the first quarter. They were 17-34 at 34-37 with 6:54 left in the first half and 71-59 ahead at the break.

Los Angeles shot 58% (29 of 50) from the field in the first half and 63.2% (12 of 19) from the 3-point range in the first 24 minutes. Clippers finished 54.9% off the field.

The Clippers reached 100-points on the Kennard 3-pointer with 1:01 period remaining and took a 107-79 lead in the fourth quarter.

Reggie Jackson had 12 points and a season-high 14 assists for the Clippers. Ivica Zubak had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Amir Kofi and Isaiah Hertenstein each had 13 points. Hertenstein and Mann added eight rebounds.

“We have to keep building on what we’re going through now,” said Clippers head coach Tyrone Lou, who brought a night bag to his postgame press conference and said he was going to Las Vegas immediately for the break. “Coming to this last expansion, starting with a game against the Lakers, we talked about one game at a time. We knew it was going to be a tough draw. “

Dennis Schroeder added nine points and nine assists in his third game (second start) against Houston after coming off a trade with the Boston Celtics last week.

“You want guys who want to be here and come and help other guys, especially in the situation we’re in,” Silas said of Schroeder. “We need boys who are willing to pull the boys to one side and communicate, and that adds to our depth and guard rotation.”

Tip-INS

Rocket: After playing 38 minutes Wednesday in Phoenix, G. Eric Gordon was inactive with pain in his right groin. 6G Kevin Porter Jr. missed his second game in a row due to an undisclosed illness. ড Wood returns to starting lineup after missing Friday’s game due to an undisclosed illness.

Clippers: The opening lineup of Nicholas Bottom, Maurice, Zubak, Mann and Jackson is 4-1 in the opening season. … Kenard went 6 out of 7 from a long distance in the first half. … Semi Ozil, who acquired the Milwaukee Box last week, scored his first seven points for the Clippers… Patrick Beverly of the Minnesota Timberwolves sits on the side of the court wearing a Zubak Clippers jersey in honor of his former teammate.

Coming next

Rocket: See the Orlando Magic next Friday.

Clippers: Go to the Los Angeles Lakers next Friday.