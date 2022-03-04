Clippers surge to victory, season sweep of Lakers



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Reggie Jackson scored 12 of his season-high 36 points in the fourth quarter while adding nine assists and eight rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers completed a four-game season sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers with a 132-111 win on Thursday night.

For the Clippers, Ivica Zubak had 19 points and nine rebounds, taking control of the sweep-clinching win and scoring 23 points in a row in the first six minutes of the third quarter, their seventh win overall against the Lakers.

The Clippers beat their cross-hallway opponents 37-10 late 37-10 to reach their fifth consecutive victory in the last eight days, including two overs by the Lakers.

The win was the latest in a series of ups and downs for the Clippers, who have won seven of their last eight without their three talented players: Kauhi Leonard, Paul George and Norman Powell.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Although none of the trio are expected to return, Jackson and a flamboyant supporter cast kept the clips on track for another play-off berth with a growing chance of avoiding a play-in tournament after the win, which drew them into a game. Seventh place is Minnesota.

“We’re on a mission,” Jackson said. “We wanted to stop. We’re still a hungry group. … We feel like we’re writing our own story. We know what the story is about with our boys. We’re trying to do something special with it. Group. It’s about this group, our own. You have to write the story. “

Jackson is embarrassed by the legacy of four 3-pointer mares and Lakers defenders, especially on the fourth-quarter display where part of the crowd clippers pronounce his name. After Jackson and former teammate Russell Westbrook clashed and exchanged words, Jackson achieved one of several standing ovations by drilling a 3-pointer over Westbrook’s defense.

“He likes it,” said Clippers coach Tyrone Lu. “He loves the moment. He’s a big time player. Sometimes we fall behind, but he holds us together all year long. But once we got a set rotation and figured out how to play, these guys bought it, and it starts with our experience. It’s a team and that’s the kind of culture we’ve developed here. “

For the Lakers, LeBron James had 26 points and eight rebounds, falling four. A proud franchise that started the season with championship aspirations now has two games ahead of 11th-ranked Portland, with little reason to believe that the spiral will end soon.

“We had a quarter that killed us,” James said. “It’s been the second quarter. Today was the third quarter.”

After scoring 14 points in a row towards the end of the first half with just a three-point deficit, the Lakers curiously became restless at the start of the third half as the referees did not commit a series of fouls to James and they were unable to challenge the call.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said: “We are just standing still and working.” “We will not give up any exercise to get this right, but it has not come together for us. We will continue to try to find a way to win by getting Anthony (Davis) out. It is not something we cannot do, but we have not found it yet.” . “

Tip-INS

Lakers: Tallinn Horton-Tucker sat down after spraining his ankle on Tuesday. He was listed as a potential player before the match. … The Lakers used their 31st starting lineup of the season where Dwight Howard walked with Rocky Austin Reeves and owner Monk. … Wayne Gabriel hit a 3-pointer late in his Lakers debut. Los Angeles signed him on Tuesday.

Clippers: Nicholas Bottom appeared in the 900th NBA game of his career. … Louis had no updates on George, Leonard and Powell’s injury recovery: “I don’t know. Sorry.” … Justin Bieber, Rami Malek, Sweety and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesnia took part in the game.

This is my DJ

DJ Augustine had three points and six assists in his debut with the Lakers, who signed the 14-year-old NBA veteran on Tuesday to deepen their backcourt. The Lakers are Augustine’s 11th NBA franchise; Houston pardoned him on Feb. 11.

Coming next

Lakers: Welcome Warriors on Saturday.

Clippers: Sunday Knicks host.