Clippers, Trail Blazers agree to 5-player deal



The Portland Trail Blazers on Friday traded Norman Powell and Robert Covington for the Los Angeles Clippers’ Eric Bladeso, Justice Winslow, Rookie Kevin Johnson and 2025 second-round picks.

The trade, less than a week before the NBA’s trade deadline, brought trail blazers under the luxury-tax threshold.

Both teams will have to go through a play-in tournament to advance to the play-offs.

The Clippers have won two of their last three, even their record 27-27. They have a 1 1/2-game lead over the Lakers for the eighth pick in the Western Conference, but have beaten Denver 2 1/2 games for the sixth pick, which will prevent them from participating in the play-in tournament.

Trail Blazer is 21-32 and in 10th place They fell to 96-93 in Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Injuries to All-Star Paul George and Cowboy Leonard have disrupted most of the Los Angeles season. George has missed the last 22 matches due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his shooting elbow. Trainer Tie Louis said an MRI was scheduled for February 24 for George to see if he was recovering or if he would need season-ending surgery.

Clippers outside the George lineup are 10-12. Their next match is against Milwaukee at home on Sunday.

“I hope he’s feeling better. Just wait for something. Hope is stronger than fear,” Louis said Thursday night after the Clippers’ 111-110 win over the Lakers.

Powell’s yoga should help in George’s absence. Powell has averaged 18.7 points this season, helping the Blazers weather injury and protocol absence. The six-year-old came to Portland on a trade with Toronto last year but returned to Southern California. He grew up in San Diego and joined UCLA.

Louis was less optimistic about Leonard, admitting he was unlikely to return this year. Leonard suffered a torn ACL during Game 4 of the Western Conference Play-off Series against Utah on 14 June.

“We know Kawhi will probably not come back. We don’t know the status of PG, but these guys keep fighting. Every night. And so that’s how I had to play, I had to make it that way. It just makes me feel better – the joy of coaching this team. “

The Blazers are also working on the absence of six-time All-Star Damien Lillard, a key player who underwent abdominal surgery in January and is out indefinitely.

The trade was the first major step under Joe Cronin, general manager of the interim Blazer. He took over when Neil Olshey was fired in December after an investigation into the workplace environment.

Blazers coach Chansi Billups said the move was about cap flexibility.

“Joe and I have a lot of conversations and conversations about what the roster of the NBA Championship team looks like and we’re trying to find a way to get our roster to that point,” Billups said. “Today we lost some good players who were really liked here. But that’s part of it all. It’s a business that we’ve taken some necessary steps for the flexibility we need.”

Covington, in its ninth season, averaged 7.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for Portland.

Bladeso, a guard in his 12th season, has started 29 games for the Clippers this season, averaging 9.9 points and 4.2 assists.

Winslow averaged 12.9 minutes per game as a reserve forward for the Clippers with 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds. He posted a picture of a trail blazer hat on Instagram with the word “vibes”.

Johnson, just 19, appeared in 15 games with Los Angeles.