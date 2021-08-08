Closing Ceremony Live: Performances and Highlights from the Finale of the Tokyo Games



Current time in Tokyo: Aug. 8, 9:31 p.m.

Aug. 8, 2021, 8:18 a.m. ET Aug. 8, 2021, 8:18 a.m. ET A volunteer cleaning a bench during one of the karate events. Credit… Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times At every Olympics, thousands of volunteers serve as the glue that hold the Games together, driving official vehicles, fetching water, carrying Olympic medals. This time in Tokyo, they were also among the most visible and plentiful presence in the venues that were shorn of spectators. Their tasks were myriad: wiping perspiration from table tennis tables, fetching soccer balls kicked over the goal into empty stadium seats, sweeping the gym floor during basketball games. Sumika Yoneda, 22, who was responsible for leading press photographers into the so-called moat of the National Stadium for athletics events, was shocked by how fast the photographers would run to get a picture when an athlete fell on the track. “It was so surprising to me at first, thinking about the athletes’ feelings,” said Yoneda, who was on duty at the closing ceremony. “That’s not the first thing I would do, but I guess that’s the job of a photographer.” Journalists in general seemed to surprise the sensibilities of the volunteers. Journalists “are very strong minded,” said Rachel Leng, 31. They “are very creative with trying to sneak into the media seats even if they don’t have the proper ticket — they’ll try to hide their badges, or some will come in once and then leave and give their credential to a colleague that doesn’t have the right to be in the space and try to pass it off as themselves, it’s been a mess!” Read more

Aug. 8, 2021, 8:08 a.m. ET Aug. 8, 2021, 8:08 a.m. ET As the medalists for the men’s and women’s marathons are honored, it’s worth noting that several countries scored their first medals at these Games. The Philippines won its first gold medal, courtesy of Hidilyn Diaz in women’s weight lifting. San Marino won not only its first but also its second medal, entering the history books as the smallest country to score a podium finish. Bermuda struck gold in the women’s triathlon, making it the smallest nation to win gold in the Summer Games. Burkina Faso won its first medal, bronze in men’s triple jump. Turkmenistan also gained its first medal, silver in women’s weight lifting. “It’s unbelievable,” Diaz, the Philippine lifter, said after her surprise triumph in the 55 kilogram weight lifting division. “I never thought this would happen today.” Read more

Aug. 8, 2021, 7:56 a.m. ET Aug. 8, 2021, 7:56 a.m. ET Credit… James Hill for The New York Times Olympics Stadium is just a short walk from Tokyo’s Yoyogi Park, a massive green space in the city center famous for its people watching opportunities. Despite the pandemic and the brutal summer heat, it has been full with its usual characters — e.g. a rockabilly dance troupe that appears every weekend — and a steady stream of Tokyoites engaged in typical park activities from jogging and picnicking to yoga and impromptu musical performances. But coronavirus restrictions have stopped athletes from visiting the park or any of the city’s other famous tourist destinations. To make up for the missed opportunity, organizers have created a faux park inside the stadium, complete with fake grass, soothing light effects and buskers. The organizers said that the setup is intended to give athletes a taste of the city that they never got to experience: “Just like a Sunday afternoon at a park in Tokyo.” Not quite: park goers were dressed in pastel ponchos and a ska band blasted out a brassy soundtrack as athletes milled around the field taking selfies. But for most of the participants in this year’s Olympics, this ersatz park will be the closest they get to experiencing the real thing. The rules require they head home 48 hours after their event ends, and there are no opportunities for tourism. There have been a handful of exceptions, though: two Georgian athletes had their credentials revoked after Japanese media reported that they had been seen taking photos at Tokyo Tower. They had already finished their event. Read more

Aug. 8, 2021, 7:48 a.m. ET Aug. 8, 2021, 7:48 a.m. ET What the stadium actually looked like when the large rings were added for TV using computer-generated imagery. Credit… James Hill for The New York Times How may different ways can the Olympic rings be displayed? Let’s see, you could do it with flame, luminescent shapes, costumed performers, fireworks … yeah those have all been done. With the Games coming every two years (uh, usually), original ideas must be hard to come up with. The choice this time is forming the rings with tiny points of light. Except, the effect is only visible on TV screens. It’s completely special effects magic. In the stadium, athletes and onlookers see nothing. Hard to imagine the organizers trying that at a normal Olympics with paying spectators in the stands.