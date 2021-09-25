Cloyd Boyer, the Last of a Three-Brother Baseball Rarity, Dies at 94

A shoulder injury cut short his major league career, leading to his 20–23 record.

Not long after, he said that his chances of coming back from injury were spoiled by his baseball knowledge of the time and a strange instruction from Eddie Stankey, who became manager of the Cardinals in 1952.

“The whole philosophy was to pitch through the pain and it would eventually go away,” Cloyd was quoted as saying in Lew Friedman’s “The Boyer Brothers of Baseball” (2015). “And if your hand doesn’t move around, we’ll take someone else’s.”

Not only did his shoulder not move fully, his injury was exacerbated by Stankey’s insistence that he work on his basic skills.

He described how Stankey, given his potential as a pinch-runner, had put him through drills in which he practiced scrambling back to first base to avoid being picked up. As Boyer put it: “He’ll be my coach. He’ll yell, ‘Get back!’ And I had to dive back. I think that’s when I hurt my hand the second time.”

After his one season with Kansas City, Boyer worked in the minors until 1961. He was a pitching coach for the Yankees in 1975 and 1977, and later for the Atlanta Braves in the 1970s and early 80s. He managed the Yankees’ minor league system and worked for them as a rotating pitching instructor and a scout.

Cloyd Victor Boyer was born on September 1, 1927, on the outskirts of Alba, Mo., near the town of Joplin in the southwestern part of the state. His father, Chester, was a grocer and worked on road construction projects run by the Depression-era Works Progress Administration. His mother, Mabel (Means) Boyer, looked after the large family.

He graduated from Alba High School in 1945, enlisted for a naval team on occupation duty in post-World War II Japan, and was then signed by the Cardinals from a tryout camp.