Cloyd Boyer, the Last of a Three-Brother Baseball Rarity, Dies at 94
Cloyd Boyer pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Athletics and in a baseball career spanning nearly half a century, later worked as a pitching coach for the Yankees and Atlanta Braves and as a minor league manager, a rowing Worked as a pitching instructor. and a scout.
But in none of those roles was he particularly famous. What brought him his greatest distinctiveness was something more family-oriented: he joined third basemen Kane and Klayt Bauer in a three-brother major league rarity.
Cloyd Bauer died Monday at the age of 94 at a nursing home in Carthage, Mo., after outcrossing both Kane and Clete. His death was confirmed by his son, Ken.
Boyers were not the only brothers to play in the major leagues at the same time. Joe, Dom and Vince DiMaggio famously appeared before him. More recently there were Felipe, Matty and Jesus Alou, and Benji, Jose and Yadier Molina. But in baseball history, notable three-sibling combos are a small fraternity.
Cloyd was the eldest of seven brothers; He also had seven sisters. Four Boyer Boys did not make it to the major leagues, having played in the minors. Cloyd’s promising pitching career was marred by injury, but Kane and Clete, the youngest of the three, flourished in the major leagues.
Ken Boyer played 15 seasons, 11 seasons with the Cardinals and later managed them. A fixture on All-Star teams, he was the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 1964, when the Cards faced brother Cleats Yankees in the World Series. Kane hit two home runs and a double and scored six in the Cardinals’ seven-match series win. He later played for the Mets, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. He ended his career with 282 home runs and 2,143 hits.
Known for his quick fielding at third base, Klayt Bauer spent 16 seasons in the Majors. After playing for the Athletics, he was a Yankee from 1959 to 1966, winning two World Series champions from five winning teams with stars such as Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford. He later spent five seasons with the Braves.
Ken Bauer died in 1982 at the age of 51, and Klayt Bauer died in 2007 at the age of 70. Both had cancer.
Cloyd, a right-handed player with an excellent fastball, stood for the Cardinals from 1949 to 1952 and was a teammate of future Hall of Famers Stan Musiel, Rad Schoendienst and Enos Slaughter. After being sent to the minors, he pitched for Kansas City in 1955.
A shoulder injury cut short his major league career, leading to his 20–23 record.
Not long after, he said that his chances of coming back from injury were spoiled by his baseball knowledge of the time and a strange instruction from Eddie Stankey, who became manager of the Cardinals in 1952.
“The whole philosophy was to pitch through the pain and it would eventually go away,” Cloyd was quoted as saying in Lew Friedman’s “The Boyer Brothers of Baseball” (2015). “And if your hand doesn’t move around, we’ll take someone else’s.”
Not only did his shoulder not move fully, his injury was exacerbated by Stankey’s insistence that he work on his basic skills.
He described how Stankey, given his potential as a pinch-runner, had put him through drills in which he practiced scrambling back to first base to avoid being picked up. As Boyer put it: “He’ll be my coach. He’ll yell, ‘Get back!’ And I had to dive back. I think that’s when I hurt my hand the second time.”
After his one season with Kansas City, Boyer worked in the minors until 1961. He was a pitching coach for the Yankees in 1975 and 1977, and later for the Atlanta Braves in the 1970s and early 80s. He managed the Yankees’ minor league system and worked for them as a rotating pitching instructor and a scout.
Cloyd Victor Boyer was born on September 1, 1927, on the outskirts of Alba, Mo., near the town of Joplin in the southwestern part of the state. His father, Chester, was a grocer and worked on road construction projects run by the Depression-era Works Progress Administration. His mother, Mabel (Means) Boyer, looked after the large family.
He graduated from Alba High School in 1945, enlisted for a naval team on occupation duty in post-World War II Japan, and was then signed by the Cardinals from a tryout camp.
He retired from baseball in the 1992 season after managing a minor league team in the Braves organization.
Cloyd’s brothers Wayne, Lynn, Len, and Ron all played in the minor leagues.
In addition to his son Kane, Boyer is survived by his wife Nadine (Witherspoon) Boyer; another son, Jim; a daughter, Cheryl Boyer; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his brother Ronnie; and his sisters Deloris Webb, Pansy Shell, Shirley Lockhart, Bobby McNairy and Marcy Layton.
Although he enjoyed a long baseball career and was considered an excellent student of the game, Cloyd Boyer let his works speak for themselves.
“I don’t go to brag about anything,” he said in “The Boyer Brothers of Baseball.”
“The way I figured it out, God has been good to me. I was lucky.”
