Clubhouse Android app is now available for download for users in India and around the world- Technology News, Gadgetclock

The favored drop-in audio chat app Clubhouse, is now available for Android users worldwide.

The app was launched in September 2020 on iOS and picked up recognition in January 2021. On Wednesday, Clubhouse introduced that it formally beginning the roll out for the app for Android users beginning 21 Could. Clubhouse deliberate a phased rollout, nonetheless, it has now introduced that the app is now reside for all Android users around the world.

Expensive everybody, in all places: @Android is formally reside throughout the globe! ❤️ — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 21, 2021

For first time users, under is a helpful thread on the dos and don’ts on Clubhouse.

Clubhouse launches on Android right this moment, having been a person of the platform for 9 months, listed here are a couple of ideas for you to get began : — Manan Agarwal (@manan_0308) May 21, 2021

Clubhouse is rolling out to Android users as the app’s downloads decreased by 72 p.c in March 2021 as per statistics by Sensor Tower. In March, the app was downloaded 2.7 million instances, down from 9.5 million in February.

The Clubhouse app on Android continues to be invite-only and follows the waitlist custom.

Over the subsequent few months, the firm plans to welcome “tens of millions extra folks in from the iOS waitlist, increasing language help, and including extra accessibility options, so that folks worldwide can expertise Clubhouse in a method that feels native to them.”

