Clubhouse Android app is now available for download for users in India and around the world- Technology News, Gadgetclock

By | May 22, 2021
tech2 Information EmployeesCould 21, 2021 12:28:25 IST

The favored drop-in audio chat app Clubhouse, is now available for Android users worldwide.

The app was launched in September 2020 on iOS and picked up recognition in January 2021. On Wednesday, Clubhouse introduced that it formally beginning the roll out for the app for Android users beginning 21 Could. Clubhouse deliberate a phased rollout, nonetheless, it has now introduced that the app is now reside for all Android users around the world.

For first time users, under is a helpful thread on the dos and don’ts on Clubhouse.

Clubhouse is rolling out to Android users as the app’s downloads decreased by 72 p.c in March 2021 as per statistics by Sensor Tower. In March, the app was downloaded 2.7 million instances, down from 9.5 million in February.

The Clubhouse app on Android continues to be invite-only and follows the waitlist custom.

Over the subsequent few months, the firm plans to welcome “tens of millions extra folks in from the iOS waitlist, increasing language help, and including extra accessibility options, so that folks worldwide can expertise Clubhouse in a method that feels native to them.”

