Clubhouse expanding its new Android app to more countries this week



After launching its Android app a week in the past, social audio platform Clubhouse stated Sunday it can roll out to more countries within the coming week. The Android app will probably be obtainable in Brazil, Japan, and Russia on Tuesday, India and Nigeria by Friday, and the “remainder of the world” all through the week.

For the primary yr, Clubhouse was solely obtainable on iOS gadgets. Regardless of its early restricted entry Clubhouse grew to 10 million customers in its inaugural yr, and was not too long ago valued at $4 billion after a new funding spherical. Whether or not it will probably sustain that momentum stays to be seen, as rivals— Twitter’s Areas, Discord’s Stage Channels, and different better-known social media platforms—enter the audio market.

Clubhouse stays invite-only and has been criticized for not offering computerized captions for Deaf and hard-of-hearing customers. The platform has these days centered on creators, and not too long ago introduced the outcomes of an accelerator program which can fund 50 audio Clubhouse exhibits. CEO Paul Davison stated throughout the weekly Clubhouse town hall that subsequent on the corporate’s roadmap are in-room tipping for creators, paid occasions, and subscriptions.