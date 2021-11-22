CM Ashok Gehlot distributed departments to ministers, kept home and finance with him, know full details

Dr BD Kalla has been made the new education minister of the state and Parsadi Lal as the medical and health minister. Three ministers Govind Singh Dotasara, Minister of State for Education, Dr. Raghu Sharma, Medical and Health and Harish Chaudhary, Revenue had resigned. His portfolios have now been given to other ministers.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot allocated portfolios to ministers on Monday after the reorganization of the Council of Ministers. He has kept the Home and Finance portfolios with himself, while Dr BD Kalla has been made the new Education Minister of the state and Parsadi Lal as the Medical and Health Minister.

Three ministers Govind Singh Dotasara, Minister of State for Education, Dr. Raghu Sharma, Medical and Health and Harish Chaudhary, Revenue had resigned. His portfolios have now been given to other ministers.

According to the Indian Express, Gehlot has kept Finance, Home, Personnel Department, Information and Public Relations, State Investigation Bureau, Cabinet Secretariat, General Administration and Tax Department with him. Among the old ministers, Pratap Singh Khachariawas has been given the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, while Shanti Dhariwal has retained the Autonomous Governance, Urban Development and Housing (UDH), Parliamentary Affairs portfolio. The Agriculture Department has been kept with Lal Chand Kataria and the Mining and Petroleum Department with Pramod Jain Bhaya. All these cabinet ministers including Parsadi and Kalla were already present in Gehlot’s council of ministers.

Among the new ministers who took oath as cabinet ministers are Forests, Mahesh Joshi to PHED, Ramlal Jat to Revenue, Ramesh Meena to Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Vishvendra Singh to Tourism and Civil Aviation and Govind Ram Meghwal to Disaster Management and Development. Relief department. Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were shown the way out of the cabinet along with Sachin Pilot due to the rebellion last year. Both have become ministers again. Among the new ministers, Shakuntala Rawat has got Industries Department, while Mamta Bhupesh, who has been promoted from Minister of State to Cabinet Minister, has got Women and Child Development, Bhajan Lal has got Public Works Department and Tikaram Julie has got Social Justice.

The old Ministers of State include Tribal Area Development (TAD) near Arjun Singh Bamnia, Sports and Youth Affairs Department near Ashok Chandna, Technical Education Department with Dr. Subhash Garg. Sukhram got revenue and labour, Bhanwar Singh Bhati got electricity (independent charge), Rajendra Yadav got higher education department. The newly appointed Ministers of State include Brijendra Ola for Transport, Devasthan and State Enterprises, Murari Lal Meena for Agricultural Marketing, Estates, Tourism, Civil Aviation, Rajendra Singh Guddha for Military Welfare, Home Guards, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Zahida Khan for Science and Technology, Education Department of primary and secondary education, arts, literature, culture has been given.

It is noteworthy that 15 MLAs of the ruling Congress were sworn in as ministers on Sunday as part of the much-awaited reshuffle in the Gehlot cabinet. Out of them, 11 MLAs were sworn in as cabinet and four MLAs as ministers of state. There are now a total of 30 ministers including the Chief Minister in the Council of Ministers.