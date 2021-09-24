cm Bhupesh Baghel shows sensitivity: Bhupesh Baghel shows sensitivity, got admission in English school, got a house

Highlights Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed sensitivity over the viral image

Admission of roadside children to Swami Atmanand Excellent English School

As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Bilaspur District Collector also arranged accommodation for the children.

His hut was broken during the encroachment, the rickshaw had become a house

Raipur

A picture came out from Bilaspur (Bilaspur News Update). In this picture, two children are studying sitting on the street. His father was teaching the children. A rickshaw was parked next door. This rickshaw was the home of these children. The hut was demolished in the encroachment. In such a situation, Ganesh Sahu of Bilaspur made rickshaws his home and started educating children on the side of the road. The mother has already passed away. When Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel noticed the viral picture, he showed sensitivity and instructed the Bilaspur district collector to help.

The future of these children has been secured due to the sensitivity of the Chief Minister. He has also got admission in Swami Atmanand Excellent English School. In addition, the family has a roof over their heads. The Chief Minister identified his eight-year-old daughter Kumari Ganga Sahu and six-year-old son Arun Sahu through the news.

Rahul Gandhi may visit Bastar for two days, after which a decision will be taken on the dispute between the Chief Minister and ‘Baba’.

After this, CM Baghel immediately informed Bilaspur District Collector Dr. Following the instructions of the Chief Minister, the District Collector instructed the District Education Officer in this regard. After this, Swami Atmanand has been admitted in the excellent English medium school Lingiadih, daughter Ganga in class 2 and son Arun Sahu in class 1 on Thursday.

Listen to the call of this girl from Shivraj ji, Umaria, who claims to build a better road than America

The administration has also given school uniforms to these two children. The district collector of Bilaspur has called him to his office and given him uniforms, textbooks and other necessary materials for study. At the same time, the children’s family does not have a house to live in, so the family near the children’s school has been provided a house built under the IRDP scheme in Rajkishore Nagar as per the instructions of the corporation. Of the Collector.

The father drives a rickshaw

At the same time, the children’s father Ganesh Ram Sahu, who drives a rickshaw and earns a living. He said his residence is at Zhudapara in the railway area, but he was made homeless due to damage to the house. Serious family problems also disrupted his children’s education. Seeing the children’s love of reading, he was trying to continue his education somehow. The future of their children has been secured by the initiative of the Chief Minister.