cm bhupesh baghel visit Lakhimpur kheri: Lakhimpur Kheri News Today: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday

Highlights Eight farmers were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri in UP

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will visit Lakhimpur tomorrow

The Chief Minister tweeted that I am a farmer, I understand the record of farmers.

He said the incident there was unforgivable

Raipur

Politics has intensified over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in UP. Eight farmers have so far died in the incident. Due to this, the Congress is constantly attacking the BJP. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced to visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday. He said the incident was unforgivable for the farmers.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has tweeted that the brutal treatment meted out to farmers in Uttar Pradesh is unforgivable. I am a farmer, I understand the plight of the farmer. Sabuh will go to Lakhimpur tomorrow to stand behind him in this difficult situation.

In fact, the Congress party has recently given Bhupesh Baghel a big responsibility in the Uttar Pradesh elections. He has been made an observer of UP elections. So pay full attention to UP. Recently his father had made a statement against the Brahmins in Lucknow. He then lodged an FIR against his father. He was then sent to jail.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: There are no pulses in Assam, what will Bhupesh Baghel do in Uttar Pradesh?

Bhupesh Baghel is also in charge of the Assam elections. But there was nothing special about the party. Now the party in UP has trusted him again. At the same time, there is a different mess in Chhattisgarh on the formula of two and a half years. More than two dozen MLAs of the party are camped in Delhi.