CM Channi said – 70000 chairs were set up but only 700 people came, Center sought report from Punjab government on ‘security lapse’

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi denied that there was a breach in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab. CM Channi’s reaction has come after the Home Ministry sought a report from the Punjab government on the entire matter.

After the cancellation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Ferozepur, Punjab, the BJP has become an attacker on the Congress government of the state. BJP has said that due to lapse in security of PM Modi, his rally has been canceled. Whereas Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has refuted the allegations made by BJP and said that 70 thousand chairs were set up for the program but only 700 people came.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi denied that there was a breach in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab. CM Channi’s reaction has come after the Home Ministry sought a report from the Punjab government on the entire matter. He said, “There has been no lapse in PM Modi’s security, the PM’s decision to go by road from Bathinda to Firozpur was taken at the last minute.”

“Initially they had to come by air, but later the plan changed,” Channi said. Channi said that the BJP is blaming the Punjab government for political reasons. CM Channi said, “70,000 chairs were set up for the PM’s rally, but only 700 people came.”

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala also hit back at BJP President JP Nadda’s allegations. Sharing a video, he said, “The reason for the cancellation of the rally was empty chairs. If you’re not sure, take a look. And yes, do not make absurd statements, accept the truth of anti-farmer mentality and do self-churning. The people of Punjab have shown a mirror to the arrogant power by keeping distance from the rally.”

Dear Nadda, The reason for the cancellation of the rally was empty chairs.

If you don’t believe me, take a look. And yes, no nonsense rhetoric,

Accept the truth of anti-farmer mentality and do self-churning. The people of Punjab have shown a mirror to the arrogant power by keeping distance from the rally. pic.twitter.com/jhgrsqOv1t — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 5, 2022

At the same time, Minister in Punjab Government Raj Kumar Verka said on BJP’s allegations that not Punjab but the whole country knows that farmers are against BJP. He said, “Farmers were protesting on the way due to which the Prime Minister’s convoy had to stop, it does not mean that Congress has done anything. The allegations against Congress are baseless.

After the cancellation of PM Modi’s Ferozepur rally, it was said by the Ministry of Home Affairs that when the PM’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that some protesters had blocked the road. The PM was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister.

The statement further said, “The Ministry of Home Affairs, taking cognizance of this serious lapse in security, has sought a detailed report from the state government. The state government has also been asked to fix the responsibility of this lapse and take strict action.