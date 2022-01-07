CM Channi spoke to protesters who obstructed his convoy, surrounded by bjp supporters Dy CM Says “Modi Zindabad”

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh was giving an interview to a private channel when his convoy was stopped by the protesters. After this the Chief Minister asked his driver to reduce the speed of the vehicle.

In Punjab, politics has been heated on the issue of lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Central Government and the BJP are attacking Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for this. Whereas, Congress is rejecting the allegations of BJP. On Thursday, some protesters tried to stop CM Channi, who was interviewing a private channel in his car. At the same time, BJP supporters gheraoed Deputy CM OP Soni and he was made to raise slogans of ‘Modi Zindabad’.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh was giving an interview to a private channel when his convoy was stopped by the protesters. After this the Chief Minister asked his driver to reduce the speed of the vehicle. CM Charanjit Singh Channi said, “Look, these protesters want to stop me. These protesters had come to stop me, should I kill them.” He said, “Ten people came to stop my car, the police surrounded the convoy. their [पीएम मोदी की] No one even stopped the car. His vehicle was a kilometer behind the protesters.”

“It is a democratic right to protest. The protesters could be employees of any department, who want their demands to be met before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force. That’s why they are protesting on this route today.” CM Channi came out of his car and started walking towards the protesters, during which the protesters were shouting slogans against the CM.

On the other hand, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni was on his way to Amritsar when his car was stopped. On Wednesday, BJP supporters, protesting against the lapse in PM’s security, surrounded OP Soni’s car. During this, the Deputy CM got out of his car and raised slogans of Modi Zindabad. After which his car was allowed to proceed. Its video is going viral on social media in which the Deputy CM of Punjab is surrounded by BJP supporters and he is raising slogans.