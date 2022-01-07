CM Charanjit Singh Channi Asks Reporter To Step Down From Car And Went Between Reporters Said Is This My Security Breach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for 15 to 20 minutes on January 5. Regarding the matter, other allies of the central government including BJP, artists and journalists attacked the Punjab government, as well as blamed it on the lapse in the security of the PM. Now Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi himself has given an interview on this matter. He accompanied the India Today reporter to the place where the protesters were present. Not only this, he also asked the reporter to get down and walk among the protesters.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi while talking to the reporter asked to turn the camera towards the protesters. It could be seen in the video that the protesters were demonstrating on the side of the road. In such a situation, the Chief Minister said tauntingly, “Look, these protesters want to stop me. Should I kill them, should I say that there is a lapse in my security.”

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also asked the reporter and cameraman to get down from the car with him. He said, “If you are interviewing me, then show it. I want to tell this, you don’t let me show. My car is stopped, 10 men have come near my car, policemen are standing all around. His car was not even stopped.”

Talking about this, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi further said, “His car was one kilometer behind, no plan has been made for it.” After this, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also took to the road with the reporter. He further said about this, “It is their democratic right to protest. The election code of conduct is about to come. In such a situation, it is wanted that more and more things should be got done.

Let us tell you that in the video people were also seen raising slogans of Murdabad against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. While talking to the protesters, the Chief Minister further said, “When I have called you yesterday for a meeting, then why have you people blocked my way? If you guys have faith in me then you guys come at 11 o’clock.”

CM Channi further told the reporter about this, “It was just that such people came forward, sat down. The Prime Minister had not reached there, was a kilometer away from there. As he stopped me, he might have stopped his car. Where is the security lapse in this? To his point, the reporter said, “The prime minister is the prime minister.” At the same time, while replying to the reporter, CM Channi said, “Chief Minister also has some things or small things happen a lot. PM is my honorable one.”