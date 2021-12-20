CM charanjit singh channi constitutes SIT to probe the case Golden Temple case

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa meets police officers in Amritsar. He condemned the alleged sabotage attempt at the Golden Temple and said the matter was being probed from all angles.

The Punjab government on Sunday constituted an SIT to probe the alleged sabotage attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The SIT will submit its report to the Punjab government in two days. The opposition parties are constantly targeting the government over this incident.

At the same time, regarding this incident, the police said that on Saturday, the youth was thrashed to death by angry people when he allegedly tried to sabotage the Golden Temple.

Regarding this incident, the police said that after reaching inside Sachkhand, where all the people bow down and bow, this young man suddenly jumped from the window and reached the Sri Guru Granth Sahib. After that the young man tried to lift the kirpan placed in front of him, he also picked up the diamond studded sword.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met police officers in Amritsar on Sunday. He condemned the alleged sabotage attempt at the Golden Temple and said the matter was being probed from all angles. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that the accused is yet to be identified. “It is an unfortunate incident. The man seems to have come with the goal of sacrilege as he was there for eight to nine hours. He has not been identified yet. We will investigate the whole matter.

He said, “He had entered there alone. We are ascertaining from where he had come, CCTV footage is being scanned. More details about it will come out in a day or two.” Police have registered a case against unknown accused in this case under sections 295A and 307 of IPC for hurting religious sentiments and attempt to murder.

Just before the elections to be held in Punjab, politics has been heated up by such an incident. At present, the security arrangements around the Golden Temple complex have been beefed up.