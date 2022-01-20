CM Dhami will fight from Khatima, cut tickets of 10 sitting MLAs, BJP released list of 59 candidates

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has been fielded from Khatima meeting seat. On the similar time, JP’s state president Madan Kaushik will contest from Haridwar. There are whole 70 meeting seats in Uttarakhand.

In 59 seats out of 70 for which BJP has introduced the names, tickets of the current 10 MLAs have been cut. After re-churning, the names of the candidates for the remaining seats may be introduced quickly. On this list, 4 non secular leaders have been given tickets for the meeting elections. Sarita Arya, former president of Uttarakhand Mahila Congress, who lately joined BJP, has been given ticket from Nainital. The get together has canceled the ticket of Kunwar Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ and his spouse has been given the ticket.

State election in-charge Prahlad Joshi introduced the names of candidates for 59 seats throughout a press convention on Thursday. Throughout this he mentioned, “Uttarakhand was created by Bharat Ratna revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. The Congress get together and different events had been nonetheless opposing the formation of Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand was handled step-motherly even through the UPA’s tenure.”

Prahlad Joshi mentioned that growth is happening in Uttarakhand within the final 5 years. Uttarakhand has an enormous contribution within the safety of the nation. He mentioned that the institution of Sainik Dham in Uttarakhand has additionally been conceived by the BJP authorities beneath the management of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He instructed that this time 5 ladies have been given tickets this time. Additionally, Joshi instructed that 15 Brahmin leaders and three Bania faces have been given tickets.

Allow us to inform that the meeting elections in Uttarakhand are being held in a single part. On February 14, voting will be held on 70 seats within the state. On the similar time, the election outcomes together with different states will be declared on March 10.