CM Gehlot watched the film after 20 to 25 years, the doctor advised to do so after heart problem

In a virtual program held on Girl Child Day, Ashok Gehlot said that the slogan ‘Nanhe Haath Kalam Ke Saath’ in the film Mother India is very touching. During the program, he also told the story of the film Mother India.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has undergone angioplasty after a blockage in his heart artery. In such a situation, doctors advised him to make changes in his lifestyle. He has also been advised to watch good movies. Following this, Ashok Gehlot is watching good films these days. Referring to this on the occasion of Girl Child Day, CM Gehlot said that, usually he does not watch films, but after about 20 to 25 years he saw the film ‘Mother India’.

Told the story of Mother India movie: In a virtual program held on the day of the girl child, she told that the slogan of ‘Nanhe Haath Kalam Ke Saath’ in the film Mother India is very touching. During this, he also told the story of the film Mother India. He said that in earlier times moneylenders used to loot the farmers. In the name of giving money on interest, they used to collect more loans from the farmers. Even then the loan continued. The whole family was wasted in paying it.

Emphasis on Education: CM Gehlot said on the message of importance of education shown in the film that, in this film, the family of hero Sunil Dutt was also being robbed due to debt. During this time the hero of the film was sent to study in school, the purpose of which was to make him understand the moneylender’s account. He said that a message has been given in the film that no one gets robbed by reading and writing. That is why it is very important to emphasize on education.

Heart-to-heart relationship of positive thinking: Let us tell you that on August 27 this year, CM Ashok Gehlot underwent angioplasty at SMS Hospital due to blockage in his heart. In such a situation, doctors had advised him to take health benefits. At present, CM Gehlot is now participating in political programs. However, doctors are still keeping an eye on his health. On the other hand, doctors say that entertainment and positive thinking have a good effect on heart health. Good movies are also a good tool for this.