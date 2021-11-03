CM Kejriwal Promise For Free Pilgrimage To Ayodhya Ajmer Shirdi Ashoke Pandit Taunted Him Said Anything For Power

Chief Minister Kejriwal promised free pilgrimage to the people in Goa. The filmmaker has now taken a jibe at his promise.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a big announcement in view of the assembly elections to be held in Goa. He promised free pilgrimage to the people in Panaji. He said in his statement that if our government is formed then Hindus will be given free travel to Ayodhya, Christians to Velankanni, Muslims to Ajmer Sharif and those who have faith in Sai Baba will be given free travel to Shirdi. Now filmmaker Ashok Pandit has taken a jibe at this promise of his, as well as called CM Kejriwal a liar.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit took a jibe at CM Arvind Kejriwal and wrote, “This man had once entered politics to change the system in the name of common man, but broke all records of fraud on the formula of ‘anything to get power’. is at the forefront.” This tweet by Ashok Pandit regarding CM Kejriwal is getting a lot of headlines on social media.

Users are also reacting fiercely to this tweet of Ashok Pandit. Responding to the filmmaker, a user named Rohit wrote, “Why is it hurting. By accepting such a man, the country had given him an absolute majority that employment would increase, the economy would improve, the Lokpal would come. But what came, poverty, misery. If you show Ayodhya then golden moment, if you show others deceit.

This man once came into politics to change the system in the name of common man, but breaking all the records of fraud, he is at the forefront of the formula of “anything to get power”. @ArvindKejriwal @AamAadmiParty #SattaPaneKeLiyeKuchBhiKarega pic.twitter.com/UpokvPaMUq — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 3, 2021

Replying to the filmmaker’s tweet, a user named Ashok wrote, “You get what you sow. People got what they deserved.” A user named Rajesh Sharma wrote, “Pandit ji, ever ask Modi ji as to what he had spoken to power.” A user named Rahul Sharma took a jibe at CM Kejriwal and wrote, “He is feeling that the free formula might work everywhere.”

Let us tell you that even before this, Ashok Pandit had taunted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about his promise. Sharing the news related to CM Kejriwal, he wrote, “Journey from Chief Minister to becoming a tour operator.”