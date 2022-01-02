CM Kejriwal said on the increasing cases of corona in Delhi – no one needs to be afraid, people started giving such reactions

The cases of corona virus have increased in the country’s capital Delhi. In the last 24 hours, 2716 new cases of corona have been reported in Delhi, which is the highest in about 7 months. On Sunday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the cases of corona are increasing but there is no need to worry. He said that people need not fear. Various reactions are coming on social media on this statement of CM Kejriwal.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “People need not fear. About 2,500 to 3,000 cases of corona are coming in Delhi every day. At present there are 6,360 active cases of corona in Delhi. Almost none of the people who are getting sick from Corona need to go to the hospital. To this, a user on Twitter (@imAbelwal) responded by saying, “This is what he said in the first and second wave as well. What was the result? You all know, he himself is holding rallies in crowds of thousands and has made the general public miserable.

Another user (@deshkamalik) said, “Sir, you pay attention to Punjab and UP, people have a habit of dying, you don’t take tension.” Similarly, a user taunted and said, “You keep on holding election rallies without a mask.”

Earlier, CM Kejriwal talked about the increasing cases of corona in Delhi and the arrangements made by the government. He said, “The Delhi government has arranged for 37,000 oxygen beds, out of which only 82 beds have patients and more than 6000 people are suffering from corona in Delhi. I just want to tell you that all the new cases have mild symptoms so there is no need to panic.”

Arvind Kejriwal said, ‘On March 27, 2021, there were about 6600 active cases in Delhi and 145 patients were on ventilator but today there are 5. Kejriwal said that the government is fully prepared and stands with you people.