CM Naveen Patnaik on hockey: CM Naveen angry over Team India’s performance – will sponsor hockey for next 10 years – Odisha government to protect Indian hockey for another 10 years

The Odisha government honored the men’s team that made history by winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and the women’s hockey team, which finished fourth. On this special occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced to sponsor the hockey team for the next 10 years. Earlier, both the teams were warmly welcomed in Odisha.

State Sports Minister TK Behera and former Indian men’s hockey captain Dilip Tirkey were present to welcome both the teams at Bhubaneswar Airport.



Posters, banners and hoardings have been erected all over the city to welcome the Olympic heroes. The players were greeted with conch shells, wreaths and tikas. Apart from this, traditional and folk dance groups from Odisha performed.

People from the city also gathered on both sides of the road and welcomed the players. The Government of Odisha has been the official sponsor of Indian hockey teams since 2018. The men’s team won a medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics after 41 years. The women’s team reached the semifinals.

