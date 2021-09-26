CM who became the Prime Minister of India

Morarji Desai Morarji Desai, the fourth Prime Minister of India, was also the Chief Minister before assuming office. After the Emergency, the first non-Congress government was formed at the Center under the leadership of Morarji. He was the Prime Minister of India from March 24, 1977 to July 28, 1979. Before becoming the Prime Minister, he was the Chief Minister of the then Bombay Province from 1952 to 1956. Later in 1960, Bombay State was replaced by present day Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Chaudhary Charan Singh Chaudhary Charan Singh, known as the Messiah of the farmers, was the Prime Minister of the country from 28 July 1979 to 14 January 1980. He was also the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh twice before becoming the Prime Minister. After splitting from the Congress in 1967, he formed a separate party called the Bahujan Kranti Dal. With the support of leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia and Raj Narayan, he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time on 3 April 1967 and remained in office till 25 February. He was then Chief Minister again from 18 February 1970 to 1 October 1970.

Vishwanath Prata Singh Like Chaudhary Charan Singh, another Chief Minister of UP is proud to be the Prime Minister. This name is Vishwanath Pratap Singh i.e. VP Singh. He was Prime Minister from 1989 to 1990. It was during his tenure that the historic report of the Mandal Commission was implemented, followed by the reservation for OBCs in government jobs and education. VP Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 1980 to 1982.

PV Narasimha Rao Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, the father of India’s economic reforms, was also the Chief Minister. He was the first leader in South India to become the Prime Minister of India. Rao was the Prime Minister of the country from June 1991 to May 1996. He was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 1971 to 1973. During his tenure as Finance Minister, Manmohan Singh laid the foundation for economic reforms in India.

HD Deve Gowda HD Deve Gowda was the Prime Minister from June 1996 to April 1997. He led the United Front government. He was the Chief Minister of Karnataka till he became the Prime Minister. He was the Chief Minister from 11 December 1994 to 31 May 1996. He was sworn in as Prime Minister on June 1, 1996, after resigning as Chief Minister. However, he did not complete a year as prime minister.

Before becoming the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat for more than 12 consecutive years. Many Chief Ministers have reached the post of Prime Minister before him and even today Chief Ministers like Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal are looking forward to reach there. Yes, Narendra Modi is definitely the first BJP leader to reach the post of Prime Minister after becoming the Chief Minister of a state. Before becoming the Prime Minister, let’s take a look at the leaders of a country who serve as the Chief Minister of a state.