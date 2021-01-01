CM Yediyurappa’s Latest Statement Gives Hope to Students





Bengaluru: A day after Karnataka State Training Minister S Suresh Kumar introduced that Secondary Faculty Leaving Certificates (SSLC) exams 2021 can be held offline in July, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa clarified that the pending examinations can be held provided that the pandemic comes underneath absolute management. This assertion has come as an enormous hope to college students who have been demanding cancellation of Karnataka SSLC Examination 2021 within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"SSLC college students and their dad and mom needn't panic over the announcement of examinations. Because the minister has already acknowledged, no scholar showing for SSLC examinations can be failed", Yediyurappa advised reporters.

Earlier on Friday, the state Training Minister had stated that 2nd PUC Examinations can be cancelled, whereas class 10 college students would have to seem for under two papers within the third week of July.

Whereas the primary paper can be of a language topic, the second paper can be a multiple-choice examination on Maths, Science and Social Research. The target paper can be of 12o marks and have 40 questions every.

A number of college students have expressed shock and disappointment over the announcement, whereas raised query on the federal government’s choice as 2nd PUC papers, have a extra important impression on profession. “I discover it humorous that they’ve cancelled II PU exams preserving in thoughts the well being of scholars, however haven’t thought-about the identical for sophistication 10. I feel the federal government’s failure to plan the final educational 12 months higher has led to this choice. Different boards have cancelled their class 10 exams,” a scholar advised Occasions of India.

A bit of scholars additionally took to Twitter demanding the cancellation of Karnataka SSLC examination 2021. Examine among the tweets right here:

@nimmasuresh THANKYOU SIR FOR CANCELLING 12TH EXAMS🎉🎉☺️ PLEASE CANCEL 10TH EXAMS ALSO🙏#cancelkarnataka10thboardexams pic.twitter.com/ipEh4TOdEN — ✨KARNATAKA STUDENTS UNION ✨ (@BoardsKarnataka) June 4, 2021

#cancelkarnatakaprivatrepeaterexams_2ndpuc #cancelkarnataka10thboardexams @nimmasuresh @AdvMamtaSharma assist all of them get justice. @nimmasuresh do not put their lives in danger due to your sadism please 🙏 present equality to each scholar and save lives. 🙏 — cancel karnataka board exams (@Joshi98190983) June 5, 2021

The BS-Yediyurappa-led authorities had earlier postponed the SSLC exams scheduled to start from June 21, until additional orders and had acknowledged that they are going to launch the revised schedule for the examination after the second wave of covid recedes.