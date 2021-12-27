CM Yogi Adityanath Epic Answer To Anjana Om Kashyap As She Asks Who You Think As Your Biggest Competitor In UP 2022 Election

Not much time is left for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, the Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath has also started preparations for his return to the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is constantly holding public meetings and is trying his best to connect with people and win their hearts. In connection with the UP assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also gave an interview to Anjana Om Kashyap, where the journalist asked him who he thinks is the main contest in UP.

Anjana Om Kashyap asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, “You were worrying whether there is an opposition or not? So who do you think is the main competition? All three opponents are yours, let there be one comment on them. Responding to him, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “I will not comment on anyone. Every political party has the right to contest elections according to its agenda.

Extending his point, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further said, “The elections of 2014, 2017 and 2019 are in front of you all. In 2014, the Samajwadi Party was the ruling party, they came to the field with great gusto. In 2017, the pair of two boys came against the BJP in the election fray. People had badly rejected him from here.”

In his statement, CM Yogi Adityanath took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati and further said, “In 2019, the pair of aunt and babua had come, that too was rejected by the public. The biggest thing that was seen in the 2019 elections was that the BJP which people used to say that it will win only 15 to 16 seats. The same BJP had won 64 seats.”

Taking a jibe at the opposition parties, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further said, “64 out of 80 seats were won by the BJP. The party that came in at number two was the Bahujan Samaj Party, which won 10 seats and the SP at number three, which people believed it would fight for the number one. I am afraid that Samajwadi Party may go to No. 4 by its actions.