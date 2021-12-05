CM Yogi Adityanath Epic Reply On Mathura Mandir Agenda To News Anchor Aman Chopra Said Only Krishna Worshiped There

CM Yogi asked news anchor Aman Chopra, “After Ram Lalla we will come, now we will come to Krishna Lalla?” The CM did not shy away from answering this question.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had given a statement related to the construction of the temple, in which he had said, “The construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya, Kashi is going on, preparations are on for Mathura.” Due to this statement of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, the political ruckus intensified, as well as the leaders of the opposition party also targeted him fiercely. Regarding this subject, news anchor Aman Chopra also questioned Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his program ‘Desh Nahi Jhunjhun Denge’.

News anchor Aman Chopra asked CM Yogi Adityanath in his program, “So after Ram Lalla we will come, now Krishna Lalla will come?” Even Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not back down from answering his question. In his reply, he said, “See, only Krishna is worshiped in Mathura. We have formed Brij Teerth Vikas Parishad.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further said in his statement, “Not only of Mathura, but also of Vrindavan, also of Gokul, also of Barsana. We are developing Gokul, Nandgaon, Baldev, all of them. Interrupting him on this matter, the news anchor said, “Idgah is also there.” Continuing his talk, the Chief Minister further said, “When I go there, I come there after worshiping Krishna, I come after worshiping Radha Rani only.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further said in his statement, “Krishna Leela is in every particle of Vrindavan. There is no such thing there. There only Jai Shri Krishna happens, there everyone talks about Radhe and Radhe. There was no other discussion there. When you go to Kashi, there are slogans of Har Har Mahadev. When you go to Ayodhya, there are slogans of Jai Shri Ram.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further said, “If you go to Prayagraj, there will be slogans of Har Har Gange. This is Uttar Pradesh.” In the show, CM Yogi was questioned by the news anchor that Muslims in UP are intimidated by your name. To this he said, “No one needs to fear in my name.”